My Top Ten London Musicals Of All Time... In One Sentence Each!

In no particular order, these are the ten musicals that have left the biggest mark on me—some unforgettable spectacles, some quietly touching, all utterly memorable. Miss Saigon

I saw this incredible spectacle about ten years ago, and I was completely captivated by the scale, emotion, and heart-stopping songs that have stayed with me ever since. Once

There’s something quietly magical about this stripped-back show, where the intimate musicianship, touching love story, and beautiful songs made me fall in love with it instantly. Jersey Boys

Walking out of this show I felt absolutely exhilarated, knowing every single song, loving the story from start to finish, and still humming Frankie Valli’s falsetto days later.

In the Heights

I followed its beginnings in the UK, from its tiny Southwark Playhouse production in 2014 to the film, and experiencing it live was pure joy, full of energy, heart, and music that stayed with me long after the curtain fell.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

As a massive fan of Carole King, I adored seeing her songs brought to life on stage with such warmth, power, and storytelling that made me feel every note.

Cruel Intentions

Seeing this at the Other Palace last year was pure nostalgia, a feel-good, thrilling ride of irresistible music, energy, and wicked fun that left me buzzing for days.

Hadestown

I had been obsessed with the soundtrack long before seeing it live, and having visited New Orleans, the folk-meets-jazz-meets-bluesinspired score, stunning performances, and magical atmosphere completely transported me and made the story feel even richer.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

By relocating the story from America to Cornwall, this production brought it closer to home, letting the folk-inspired score shine and giving the story a fresh, wonderfully localised feel.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Part spectacle, part music, part childhood film nostalgia, this show never fails to blow me away with its energy, emotion, dazzling staging, and all the songs I’ve loved since the movie.

Memphis

Starring Killian Donnelly and Beverly Knight, I’ve been obsessed with this musical since it came out, and when I finally visited Beale Street last year, it instantly brought the story and music back to life, making the show feel even more special to me.

I couldn’t finish this list without giving an honorary mention to Wicked, Sunny Afternoon, and The Phantom of the Opera, all shows that left a huge impression on me and continue to make the West End feel utterly magical.