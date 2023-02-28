Menu
    My Neighbour Totoro Leads Olivier Award Nominations

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Barbican’s enchanting coming-of-age story, My Neighbour Totoro, leads the pack at this year’s Olivier Awards with a staggering 9 nominations. Brought to the life by the Royal Shakespeare Company, this adaptation utilises music from the legendary Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi, to create a mythical, magical world. This heartfelt story of two siblings competes for a range of awards at this year’s ceremony, including Best Director, Best Actress, Best Theatre Choreographer, and Best Original Score.

    The National Theatre boasts its strongest set of Olivier Awards in years, securing 16 nominations across six of its productions. Standing at the Sky’s Edge, is the theatres most nominated piece, receiving 8 nods - the most for any musical this year. Will the Sheffield-based musical ‘steel’ the show? With contenders in the Best New Musical, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, it will certainly try to.

    From new pieces to reinventions of American classics, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! earns 7 nominations, with 4 of these coming from acting categories. Liza Sadovy and Marisha Wallace for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Anoushka Lucas for Best Actress in a Musical, and Arthur Darvill for Best Actor in a Musical.

    Also competing in the musical acting categories are Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells for their roles in the evangelical musical Tammy Faye. Two-time Olivier Award nominee, Beverley Knight, for her performance in the suffragette musical Sylvia at The Old Vic Theatre, and three-time Olivier Award nominee Clive Rowe for his performance in Sister Act.

    Although this is Rowe’s fourth nomination, he is a relative newcomer to the awards compared to Janet McTeer, who today received her sixth nomination, this time for her performance as Phaedra at the National Theatre. Today also saw sound designers Max and Ben Ringham, costume designer Hugh Durrant, and choreographer Crystal Pite all receive their 5th nominations.

    On the other end of the scale, 27 actors received their first-ever Olivier nomination today, including household names: Paul Mescal, Caroline Quentin, Jodie Comer, Rose Ayling-Ellis, and legendary fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

    The winners of this year’s Olivier Awards will be announced at the star-studded ceremony, hosted by three-time Olivier Award nominee, and star of Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham, on the 2nd April 2023. A full list of those hoping to collect the award at the Royal Albert Hall can be found below.

    Mastercard Best New Musical

    Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier
    Sylvia at The Old Vic
    Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre
    The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

    Delta Air Lines Best New Play

    For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre
    Patriots at Almeida Theatre
    Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre
    To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

    Cunard Best Revival

    A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
    Good at Harold Pinter Theatre
    Jerusalem at Apollo Theatre
    The Crucible at National Theatre – Olivier

    Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

    My Fair Lady at London Coliseum
    Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
    Sister Act at Eventim Apollo
    South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells

    Best Actor

    Tom Hollander for Patriots at Almeida Theatre
    Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
    Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre
    David Tennant for Good at Harold Pinter Theatre
    Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky at National Theatre – Lyttelton

    Best Actress

    Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre
    Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
    Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
    Janet McTeer for Phaedra at National Theatre – Lyttelton
    Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green at National Theatre – Lyttelton

    Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

    Rebecca Frecknall for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
    Robert Hastie for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier
    Justin Martin for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre
    Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
    Bartlett Sher for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

    Best Actor in a Musical

    Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse
    Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
    Julian Ovenden for South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells
    Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre

    Best Actress in a Musical

    Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre
    Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
    Miri Mesika for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse
    Faith Omole for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role

    Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh & Kaine Lawrence for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre
    Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida Theatre
    Elliot Levey for Good at Harold Pinter Theatre
    David Moorst for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre
    Sule Rimi for Blues For An Alabama Sky at National Theatre – Lyttelton

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role

    Rose Ayling-Ellis for As You Like It at @sohoplace
    Pamela Nomvete for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre
    Caroline Quentin for Jack Absolute Flies Again at National Theatre – Olivier
    Sharon Small for Good at Harold Pinter Theatre
    Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

    Beverley Knight for Sylvia The Old Vic
    Maimuna Memon for Standing At The Sky’s Edge National Theatre – Olivier
    Liza Sadovy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
    Marisha Wallace for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

    Sharif Afifi for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse
    Peter Polycarpou for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse
    Clive Rowe for Sister Act at Eventim Apollo
    Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre

    Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

    Jack And The Beanstalk at The London Palladium
    My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
    My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) at Garrick Theatre & Ambassadors Theatre
    One Woman Show at Ambassadors Theatre

    Best Family Show

    Blippi The Musical at Apollo Theatre
    Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre
    Midsummer Mechanicals at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe
    The Smartest Giant In Town at St Martin’s Theatre

    Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer

    Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
    Lynne Page for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier
    Kate Prince for Sylvia at The Old Vic
    Basil Twist for Puppetry Direction for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

    Best Costume Design

    Frankie Bradshaw for Blues For An Alabama Sky at National Theatre – Lyttelton
    Hugh Durrant for Jack And The Beanstalk at The London Palladium
    Jean Paul Gaultier for Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show at Roundhouse
    Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

    d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

    Bobby Aitken for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier
    Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
    Drew Levy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
    Ben & Max Ringham for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

    Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

    David Yazbek, Jamshied Sharifi & Andrea Grody – Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek, Orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi & Additional Arrangements by Andrea Grody – The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse
    Joe Hisaishi & Will Stuart – Music by Joe Hisaishi & Orchestrations and Arrangements by Will Stuart – My Neighbour Totoro for Barbican Theatre
    Daniel Kluger & Nathan Koci – Orchestrations and Arrangements by Daniel Kluger & Additional Vocal Arrangements by Nathan Koci – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! Young Vic
    Richard Hawley & Tom Deering – Music and Lyrics by Richard Hawley & Orchestrations by Tom Deering – Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

    Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

    Miriam Buether for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre
    Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
    Ben Stones for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier
    Mark Walters for Jack And The Beanstalk at The London Palladium

    White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

    Natasha Chivers for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre
    Lee Curran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
    Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
    Tim Lutkin for The Crucible at National Theatre – Olivier

    TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production

    Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
    Least Like The Other by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
    Peter Grimes by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
    Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

    Outstanding Achievement in Opera

    Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in Tosca by English National Opera at London Coliseum
    William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre
    Antony McDonald for his design of Alcina at Royal Opera House

    Best New Dance Production

    Light Of Passage by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House
    Pasionaria by La Veronal at Sadler’s Wells
    Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)
    Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room, And The Hidden Floor) by Peeping Tom at Barbican Theatre

    Outstanding Achievement in Dance

    Manuel Liñán for his choreography of ¡VIVA! at Sadler’s Wells
    Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells
    Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of Ruination by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
    Catrina Nisbett for her performance in Family Honour by Spoken Movement at Sadler’s Wells

    Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

    Age Is A Feeling at Soho Theatre
    Blackout Songs at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
    The P Word at Bush Theatre
    Paradise Now! at Bush Theatre
    Two Palestinians Go Dogging at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

