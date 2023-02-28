My Neighbour Totoro Leads Olivier Award Nominations Feb 28, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Barbican’s enchanting coming-of-age story, My Neighbour Totoro, leads the pack at this year’s Olivier Awards with a staggering 9 nominations. Brought to the life by the Royal Shakespeare Company, this adaptation utilises music from the legendary Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi, to create a mythical, magical world. This heartfelt story of two siblings competes for a range of awards at this year’s ceremony, including Best Director, Best Actress, Best Theatre Choreographer, and Best Original Score. The National Theatre boasts its strongest set of Olivier Awards in years, securing 16 nominations across six of its productions. Standing at the Sky’s Edge, is the theatres most nominated piece, receiving 8 nods - the most for any musical this year. Will the Sheffield-based musical ‘steel’ the show? With contenders in the Best New Musical, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, it will certainly try to. From new pieces to reinventions of American classics, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! earns 7 nominations, with 4 of these coming from acting categories. Liza Sadovy and Marisha Wallace for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Anoushka Lucas for Best Actress in a Musical, and Arthur Darvill for Best Actor in a Musical. Also competing in the musical acting categories are Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells for their roles in the evangelical musical Tammy Faye. Two-time Olivier Award nominee, Beverley Knight, for her performance in the suffragette musical Sylvia at The Old Vic Theatre, and three-time Olivier Award nominee Clive Rowe for his performance in Sister Act. Although this is Rowe’s fourth nomination, he is a relative newcomer to the awards compared to Janet McTeer, who today received her sixth nomination, this time for her performance as Phaedra at the National Theatre. Today also saw sound designers Max and Ben Ringham, costume designer Hugh Durrant, and choreographer Crystal Pite all receive their 5th nominations. On the other end of the scale, 27 actors received their first-ever Olivier nomination today, including household names: Paul Mescal, Caroline Quentin, Jodie Comer, Rose Ayling-Ellis, and legendary fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. The winners of this year’s Olivier Awards will be announced at the star-studded ceremony, hosted by three-time Olivier Award nominee, and star of Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham, on the 2nd April 2023. A full list of those hoping to collect the award at the Royal Albert Hall can be found below.

Mastercard Best New Musical

Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

Sylvia at The Old Vic

Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre

The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Delta Air Lines Best New Play

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

Patriots at Almeida Theatre

Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

Cunard Best Revival

A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Good at Harold Pinter Theatre

Jerusalem at Apollo Theatre

The Crucible at National Theatre – Olivier

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

My Fair Lady at London Coliseum

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Sister Act at Eventim Apollo

South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells

Best Actor

Tom Hollander for Patriots at Almeida Theatre

Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

David Tennant for Good at Harold Pinter Theatre

Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best Actress

Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Janet McTeer for Phaedra at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Rebecca Frecknall for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Robert Hastie for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

Justin Martin for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Bartlett Sher for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Julian Ovenden for South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells

Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre

Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Miri Mesika for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Faith Omole for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh & Kaine Lawrence for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida Theatre

Elliot Levey for Good at Harold Pinter Theatre

David Moorst for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

Sule Rimi for Blues For An Alabama Sky at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Rose Ayling-Ellis for As You Like It at @sohoplace

Pamela Nomvete for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

Caroline Quentin for Jack Absolute Flies Again at National Theatre – Olivier

Sharon Small for Good at Harold Pinter Theatre

Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Beverley Knight for Sylvia The Old Vic

Maimuna Memon for Standing At The Sky’s Edge National Theatre – Olivier

Liza Sadovy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Marisha Wallace for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Sharif Afifi for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Peter Polycarpou for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Clive Rowe for Sister Act at Eventim Apollo

Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre

Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Jack And The Beanstalk at The London Palladium

My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) at Garrick Theatre & Ambassadors Theatre

One Woman Show at Ambassadors Theatre

Best Family Show

Blippi The Musical at Apollo Theatre

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre

Midsummer Mechanicals at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe

The Smartest Giant In Town at St Martin’s Theatre

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer

Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Lynne Page for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

Kate Prince for Sylvia at The Old Vic

Basil Twist for Puppetry Direction for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Best Costume Design

Frankie Bradshaw for Blues For An Alabama Sky at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Hugh Durrant for Jack And The Beanstalk at The London Palladium

Jean Paul Gaultier for Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show at Roundhouse

Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

Bobby Aitken for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Drew Levy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Ben & Max Ringham for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

David Yazbek, Jamshied Sharifi & Andrea Grody – Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek, Orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi & Additional Arrangements by Andrea Grody – The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Joe Hisaishi & Will Stuart – Music by Joe Hisaishi & Orchestrations and Arrangements by Will Stuart – My Neighbour Totoro for Barbican Theatre

Daniel Kluger & Nathan Koci – Orchestrations and Arrangements by Daniel Kluger & Additional Vocal Arrangements by Nathan Koci – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! Young Vic

Richard Hawley & Tom Deering – Music and Lyrics by Richard Hawley & Orchestrations by Tom Deering – Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Miriam Buether for To Kill A Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Ben Stones for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre – Olivier

Mark Walters for Jack And The Beanstalk at The London Palladium

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Natasha Chivers for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

Lee Curran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Tim Lutkin for The Crucible at National Theatre – Olivier

TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production

Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Least Like The Other by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

Peter Grimes by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in Tosca by English National Opera at London Coliseum

William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

Antony McDonald for his design of Alcina at Royal Opera House

Best New Dance Production

Light Of Passage by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House

Pasionaria by La Veronal at Sadler’s Wells

Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)

Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room, And The Hidden Floor) by Peeping Tom at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Manuel Liñán for his choreography of ¡VIVA! at Sadler’s Wells

Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells

Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of Ruination by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

Catrina Nisbett for her performance in Family Honour by Spoken Movement at Sadler’s Wells

Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

Age Is A Feeling at Soho Theatre

Blackout Songs at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

The P Word at Bush Theatre

Paradise Now! at Bush Theatre

Two Palestinians Go Dogging at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre