    Bye, dears! Mrs Doubtfire announces final West End performance

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The West End will be saying ‘bye, dear’ to the hip old granny! The much-loved musical based on the cult-hit 1993 film will have its final performance at Shaftesbury Theatre on 26 April 2025. But it may not be the last the UK see’s of the Scottish nanny... 

    In a statement released today, Mrs Doubtfire clarified: “Following lots of speculation in the gossip columns, I have decided to make the following statement to the press.

    “I have made it known loudly that I’ve had a lovely time here in London. I have loved that so many parents made my show their choice for their children’s first visit to the theatre, but I’m starting to get itchy feet dears  – so the time has come to have a little VaCAY. I’ve decided I’m going to take myself on a world tour – like Taylor Swift – but with bigger corsets.

    “Fear not though poppets, I won’t be leaving London just yet, you can catch me here at the Shaftesbury Theatre until April 26 – see you soon dears!”

    So put down that consoling cup of coco, there’s life in the old girl yet!

    Book Mrs Doubtfire tickets today!

    Playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre until 26 April 2025, book your tickets to the fun-loving family musical today.

