A Definitive Guide to the Moulin Rouge! the Musical Songs

It’s time to pop the champagne and can-can your way to the Piccadilly Theatre, home of Moulin Rouge! the Musical in London. Based on Baz Luhrmann’s sparkling movie of the same name, travel to fin de siècle Paris to see American composer Christian fall for club singer Satine. Together, they lock eyes and command each other’s hearts. But, can their love stay in the spotlight forever?

The all-singing, all-dancing spectacular packs glitz and glamour in every moment. And there’s plenty of pop songs you’ll recognise - did you know there are over 70 songs in the show? Brush up on your music knowledge by discovering all the chart-topping hits used as Moulin Rouge songs.

The most famous Moulin Rouge songs

As Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a film-to-stage adaptation, you’ll know a fair few of the songs if you’ve seen the Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman flick. Expect to hear the ballad “Come What May” in the second act, as well as foot-tapping mashups like the “Elephant Love Medley.” Moulin Rouge! The Musical is all about finding your freedom, beauty, truth and love, and every song in the show brings out one of the four elements. What will you tap into first? Read on to find out more.

Moulin Rouge! the Musical Act One songs

Welcome to the Moulin Rouge!

You can-can-can always visit the Moulin Rouge cabaret. It’s a hedonistic paradise where dreams come true and the party keeps going all night long. The opening number welcomes Harold Zidler, Moulin Rouge owner and emcee. Audiences also meet four dancers: Nini, Baby Doll, Arabia and La Chocolat, as well as bohemians Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago. There’s also early teases of a stunning chanteuse named Satine. But you’ll have to wait a while to see her. “Welcome to the Moulin Rouge” samples 14 songs: "Lady Marmalade", "Because We Can", "Minnie the Moocher", "Galop Infernal", "Amores Como El Nuestro", "Mr. Big Stuff", "So Fresh, So Clean", "Money (That's What I Want)", "Ride wit Me", "Burning Down the House", "Walk This Way", "Where It's At", "Let's Dance" and "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)"

Bohemian Ideas

As Christian settles into his new Paris life, he stumbles upon Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago. Our American protagonist is out of his depth, but he’s trying to communicate with the pair. And what’s better than a song (with poetic license, of course)? “Bohemian Ideas” samples four songs: “The Sound of Music”, “I Don’t Want to Wait”, “Every Breath You Take”, and “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

Truth, Beauty, Freedom, Love

Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago are familiar with a quartet of Montmartre ideals that embrace being your true self. So how can Christian, a young man from Lima, Ohio, also share them? The new trio can’t believe their luck and they share their ideals in a medley. “Truth, Beauty, Freedom, Love” samples three songs: “Royals”, “Children of the Revolution”, and “We Are Young”.

The Sparkling Diamond

Here she is, the woman of the hour. Watch Satine appear from the ceiling in this shimmering musical medley, celebrating womanhood and taking centre stage. Satine’s joined by a gaggle of backup dancers too - you’ll wish you could be Satine. “The Sparkling Diamond” samples eight songs: “Diamonds Are Forever", "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend", "Material Girl", "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)", "Brick House", "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)", “Jungle Boogie, and “Diamonds”.

Shut Up and Raise Your Glass

Christian can’t take his eyes off Satine. Not only is she the star of the show, she’s now the star of his heart. But what Christians doesn’t know is that Satine shares similar thoughts. Could they be in love? Satine invites the audience member into the Elephant dressing room and they immediately hit it off. Watch sparks fly in the three-song medley: “Shut up and Dance,” “Raise Your Glass”, and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”.

Firework

Katy Perry’s 2010 anthem gets the musical theatre treatment in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Satine sings "Firework" as a heartfelt ballad, reflecting on her life and trials. She tries to stay strong for her fellow performers, but also knows she will struggle more as each day passes.

Your Song

I hope you don’t mind that we’ve had to put down in words how wonderful life is with “Your Song” in the Moulin Rouge musical. On stage, Christian uses the Elton John song to share his true identity - he’s not the Duke, but a struggling American writer who wants to make it big in Montmartre and beyond. It’s similar to the original song, in that a young man reveals his true self.

So Exciting! (The Pitch Song)

Christian and Satine’s love story is (perhaps rudely) interrupted by the Duke of Monroth. The pair lie and say they’re practising for a new show, however, this new song quickly becomes a reality. Can they use the new show - “Bohemian Rhapsody” - as the crown jewels for the Moulin Rouge and save the cabaret from going under? “So Exciting! The Pitch Song” samples five songs: “Complainte de la Butte”, “Milord”, “La Vie en Rose, “Habanera”, and “Galop Infernal”.

Sympathy for the Duke

It’s difficult to feel sympathy for the Duke. He seemingly has everything he could need, yet he still wants more. Meanwhile, our budding ingenue just wants Christian but is stuck with the wealthy royal. Christian is dismissed from the “Elephant”, leaving the Duke and Satine together. She’ll be alright with him, for now. “Sympathy for the Duke” samples three songs: “Sympathy for the Devil”, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, and “Gimme Shelter”.

Nature Boy

Ever watched the Moulin Rouge! The Musical film? Then you’ll recognise “Nature Boy” - David Bowie covered the Nat King Cole song for the 2001 film. In this song, Toulouse convinces Christian to chase after what his heart desires. After all, "the greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return".

Elephant Love Medley

We’ve made it to the end of Act One, and what a medley to wrap up with. See the sparkling Eiffel Tower lights and feel love lift you in this love-tastic megamix. Christian and Satine commit themselves to one another, and all is well in both their worlds. But, with Satine hiding a tuberculosis secret, should she confess her life? The “Elephant Love Medley” uses a whopping 19 songs: "One More Night", "Pride (In the Name of Love)", "Play the Game", "Love Hurts", "Take On Me", "It Ain't Me Babe", "I Love You Always Forever", "Love is a Battlefield", "Don't Speak", "Everlasting Love", "What's Love Got to Do with It", "Fidelity", "Can't Help Falling in Love", "Torn", "Such Great Heights", "Up Where We Belong", "Heroes", "Your Song", and "I Will Always Love You".