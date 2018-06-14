Mo Gilligan adds mo' dates to his residency at the Vaudeville Jun 14, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Highly popular comedian Mo Gilligan has announced that he will be extending his London residency this autumn at the Vaudeville Theatre, where he is set to perform his sell-out Copula Cans Tour. This special leg of his widely successful tour, which was originally scheduled for just six nights, has now doubled its performance schedule with six new dates added!

New Mo Gilligan performance schedule

(12 dates in total)

22 October 2018

23 October 2018

24 October 2018

25 October 2018

26 October 2018

27 October 2018

New! 5 November 2018

New! 6 November 2018

New! 7 November 2018

New! 8 November 2018

New! 9 November 2018

New! 10 November 2018

The comedian became a household name when his catchphrase, 'Copula cans', went viral. His online comedic sketches often show up in what's trending and he has more than proven himself to be the next big thing. His sketches are also frequently endorsed by huge names in music, including Stormzy and Drake.

Gilligan is the latest comic to transfer to the West End after it was announced that Ross Noble would be performing his El Hablador tour at the London Palladium from 9-10 November 2018 following his departure from the role of Igor in Young Frankenstein, for which he won a WhatsOnStage Award.

The new dates to see Mo Gilligan were added due to popular demand. Tickets to see his six new shows are expected to sell out faster than you can say 'Copula' when they go on sale on Saturday, 16 June 2018. Be sure to book your tickets now to avoid disappointment!

