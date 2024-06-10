What Songs are in MJ the Musical?

Fittingly for the King of Pop, MJ the Musical is starting somethin’ pretty incredible at London’s Prince Edward Theatre. The Tony award winning show, created by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, follows the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and features some of the most iconic songs in music history.

What are the most famous MJ the Musical songs?

Beat It, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Thriller, Man in the Mirror, ABC, Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'.... There are over 30 Michael Jackson songs included in MJ the Musical, including an incredible 12 number one hits. It would be quicker to answer, ‘Which famous songs aren’t included in MJ the Musical?’ The answer: None.

What is the last song in MJ the Musical?

The final song in the musical is an instrumental version of Working Day and Night, which is beautifully performed by a full orchestra. The last musical number in the show is a mash up of three of Michael Jackson's much loved hits, Jam (Reprise) / Black or White / Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' (Reprise), which is performed by the entire ensemble.

MJ the Musical Act One songs

There are 12 musical numbers in the first half of the musical, comprising of an incredible 21 hits!

Beat It

You just can’t beat the opening of this high-octane show! Certified 8× platinum, the record peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, staying there for three weeks. It had huge success outside of America too, earning the top spot in the Spanish and Dutch charts. The song won the Record of the Year and Best Male Rock Vocal Performance at the 1984 Grammys, and was inducted into the Music Video Producers Hall of Fame.

Tabloid Junkie/Price of Fame

Similarly to Leave Me Alone, Why You Wanna Trip on Me and numerous other HIStory tracks, Tabloid Junkie and the Bad 25 track Price of Fame, both written by Jackson, show the singer's dissatisfaction with the media. The song is played after MJ is accosted by a reporter and her cameraman whilst he’s waiting to enter the Dangerous rehearsal room.

Shout / Papa's Got a Brand New Bag / (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher / Climb Ev'ry Mountain

We’re transported back in time and treated to some of Motown's biggest hits, as we hear the musical influences that shaped Michael Jackson's career. Jackie Wilson’s (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher was a number one hit and certified gold in the UK. Rolling Stones listed the track in their 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

The Love You Save / I Want You Back / ABC

What’s better than one number one song? How about three! In this incredible mash-up, we hear three number one hits from the The Jackson 5, including their very first national single, and first number one, I Want You Back.

I'll Be There

A warm-hearted moment performed by a young Michael, present day ‘Dangerous tour’ MJ, and matriarch Katherine, I’ll Be There is one of The Jackson 5’s most successful hits, showcasing their signature blend of youthful exuberance and sophisticated vocal harmony. The heartfelt lyrics express a promise of unwavering support and love. It is a message of commitment and assurance, and offers a sense of comfort and reliability to their growing legion of fans.

Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough / Blame It on the Boogie / Dancing Machine

MJ accompanies his brothers and teenage self in this upbeat medley. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough was Jackson’s second number-one solo hit, and highlighted MJs falsetto voice. It also showcased his now signature, vocal ‘hiccups’. Blame It on the Boogie was written by Mick Jackson (no you’re not just realising there was yet another talented sibling, he has no relation) and performed by The Jacksons, (the band dropped the 5 in 1975). Fun fact, Dancing Machine is credited with popularising Peter Crouch’s favourite dance move ‘The Robot’.

Stranger in Moscow

This is the song Myles Frost performed for his first self-tape audition, and when you hear it live it’s clear to see why he got the role! Another song taken from his HIStory album, Stranger in Moscow is often described as one of Jackson’s ‘most haunting ballads’. The song attacks the press and explores fear and isolation, using the Russian capital as a metaphor.

You Can't Win

This isn’t the first time this song has been used in a musical! You Can’t Win was first used in the musical film, The Wiz, an urbanised retelling of L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Michael Jackson had a starring role in the 1978 film, playing the lovable Scarecrow. Following the initial recording, Jackson and producer Quincy Jones went back to the studio to re-record the song, which became Jackson’'s first solo chart single on Epic Records

I Can't Help It

An album track from Jackson’s fifth studio album, Off the Wall, I Can’t Help It is performed by a teenage MJ. In the reflective, dreamlike sequence, MJ questions who he is becoming and explores the prospect of a budding romance.

Keep the Faith

Producer Quincy Jones, sings this gospel inspired number to a teenage MJ. He is encouraging young superstar to believe in himself and continue to push himself with his musical career.

Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'

Jackson’s first number one single in seven years, this hit kick really started something in the charts! Another dig at the press and fake news, the song is about strangers who cause rumours in order to instigate an argument. The Rolling Stones described the hit as his ‘"most combative track" with "emotions so raw that the song nearly goes out of control". It was nominated for the Best R&B Song at the 1984 Grammy Awards, but lost out to Billie Jean, another of Jackson's hit singles. So I don’t think he felt too Bad about it.

Earth Song" / "They Don't Care About Us

The Dangerous World Tour raised funds for Jackson’s Heal the World Foundation, so it’s only fitting that Act 1 ends with two of Jackson’s most eco-conscious songs. "Earth Song" was Jackson’s first to overtly discuss the environment and animal welfare. It earned the converted Christmas number one in the UK, and topped the charts in Germany, Iceland, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.