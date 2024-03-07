MJ the Musical extends West End run and releases first photos! Mar 7, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride MJ the Musical has started somethin’ pretty special! Following yesterdays thrilling preview, the multi award-winning Broadway transfer has today confirmed their West End extension. The story of the King of Pop will continue to reign at the Prince Edward Theatre until the 7 December 2024. Shamone!

The jam-packed show follows the creation of Michael Jacksons 1992 Dangerous World Tour and features all of the iconic songs that made the concerts historic, including Beat It, Billie Jean, Thriller, and Smooth Criminal.

Confined to the rehearsal room, the Tony award winning production goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.

Frost lived up to his name, sending shivers down the audiences’ spine at last night’s show. The youngest ever winner of the Tony award for Best Actor in a Musical reprised his history making role, leading the West End cast in last night’s UK debut.

Miles Frost is joined by Ashley Zhangazha as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha as Michael, Philippa Stefani as Rachel, Phebe Edwards as Katherine Jackson/Kate, Matt Mills as Berry Gordy/Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton as Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves as Alejandro, Jon Tsouras as Dave, Kieran Alleyne as MJ alternate and standby for Michael, Kwamé Kandekore as the standby for MJ and Michael.

The full cast includes Derek Aidoo, Morgan Baulch, Milan Cacacie, Spencer Darlaston-Jones, Hanna Dimtsu, Aden Dzuda, Marie Finlayson, Christopher Gopaul, Kalisha Johnson, Grace Kanyamibwa, Travis Kerry, Dianté Lodge, Simeon Montague, George Ross, Lydia Sterling, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Taylor Walker, Charlotte-Kate Warren and Tavio Wright.

Also appearing are Jaydon Eastman, Elliot Mugume, Ethan Sokontwe and Dylan Trigger as Little Michael, with Cristiano Cuino, Sekhani Dumezweni, Khanya Madaka and Aidan Oti as Little Marlon.

With a book from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat), and choreography from Tony Award-winning director Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris), it’s no wonder the musical will be moonwalking it’s way to December 2024. Nothing can Beat It!

Book tickets to MJ the Musical today!

Now booking until the 7 December 2024, don’t miss your chance to see this award-winning show.