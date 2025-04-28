Menu
    Meet the West End cast of The Elvis Years

    Posted on | By Kady Whelan

    After touring globally, The Elvis Years is back for a one-night show to celebrate a huge milestone in the ongoing story. The Elvis years takes you on a fantastic, fun journey through all of Elvis greatest years, including a brilliant West End cast, outstanding sets, stunning lights and breathtaking video content!

    Who plays Elvis in The Elvis Years?

    West Ends Mario Kombou stars as Elvis, who has previously starred in Jailhouse Rock which opened around 20 years ago in London’s West End. This show was incredible and helped create The Elvis Years.

    Who is the current West End cast of The Elvis Years?

    The cast of The Elvis Years includes the incredible all-star band and the award-winning singers, these two combined is something you won’t want to miss.

    Book tickets to see The Elvis Years?

    The Story of The King is a tribute to the life and music of Elvis Presley, so celebrate the legacy of the King of Rock n’Roll by booking tickets to The Elvis Years Now!

    By Kady Whelan

