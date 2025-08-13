Brian Conley and Maddie Grace Jepson Begin Performances in Back to the Future: The Musical

Great Scott! Back to the Future The Musical welcomes two new faces to Hill Valley today at London’s Adelphi Theatre, as Maddie Grace Jepson and Brian Conley join the cast.

From tonight, Jepson – the actor, writer and TikTok sensation known for her sharp comedy and viral sketches – makes her West End debut as Lorraine Baines. Conley, one of the UK’s most beloved stage and screen performers, takes on the role of Doctor Emmett Brown for a strictly limited 12-week run, concluding on 3 November. Cory English, who currently plays Doc Brown, will return to the role from 5 November.

Rehearsal images by Danny Kaan capture the pair with the company as they prepare to bring the time-travelling adventure to life.