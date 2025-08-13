Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Brian Conley and Maddie Grace Jepson Begin Performances in Back to the Future: The Musical

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Great Scott! Back to the Future The Musical welcomes two new faces to Hill Valley today at London’s Adelphi Theatre, as Maddie Grace Jepson and Brian Conley join the cast.

    From tonight, Jepson – the actor, writer and TikTok sensation known for her sharp comedy and viral sketches – makes her West End debut as Lorraine Baines. Conley, one of the UK’s most beloved stage and screen performers, takes on the role of Doctor Emmett Brown for a strictly limited 12-week run, concluding on 3 November. Cory English, who currently plays Doc Brown, will return to the role from 5 November.

    Rehearsal images by Danny Kaan capture the pair with the company as they prepare to bring the time-travelling adventure to life.

    Brian Conley and Maddie Grace Jepson Begin Performances in Back to the Future: The Musical

    Now in its fourth year at the Adelphi Theatre, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical is based on the 1985 blockbuster, with a book by Bob Gale and a score by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard – plus classic hits “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B Goode.”

    Directed by John Rando, with design by Tim Hatley, choreography by Chris Bailey and illusions by Chris Fisher, Back to the Future The Musical continues to thrill audiences with its spectacular effects and feel-good 80s nostalgia.

    Book your Back to the Future: The Musical tickets now - don't forget, you can now save up to 48% on 1st - 29th September 2025 performance. Be sure to book by 17th August 2025. 

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    Related news

    Martin Shaw stars in A Man For All Seasons at the Harold Pinter Theatre

    A Man For All Season review: More than worth seeing

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Lawyer, judge, social philosopher, author, statesman, theologian, and noted Renaissance humanist: Thomas More is a ma... Read more

    Nicola Roberts to Star as Persephone in Hadestown West End

    Nicola Roberts to Star as Persephone in Hadestown West End

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    From “Sound of the Underground” to the Queen of the Underworld — Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is... Read more

    Cabaret Announces New West End Cast — Led by Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    The Grammy-winning real-life couple take over as Sally Bowles and the Emcee this September. The producers of the m... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies