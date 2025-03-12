Menu
    All the fetch songs featured in Mean Girls

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    You’re not a regular mum, you’re a cool mum… or dad, or partner. Whoever you are, you’re cool. That’s why you want to know more about the stage adaptation of Tina Fey’s classic comedy, Mean Girls

    Join Cady as she gets to grips with her new life in America and has to navigate high school and the mean girls who run it. With a brand new score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, it’s totally fetch. But what are these new Mean Girls songs? Before you go (Glen Coco) to see Mean Girls, find out more about the score below.

    All the Mean Girls songs in order

    Mean Girls Act One songs

    A Cautionary Tale

    Our pair of misfits and Cady’s true friends, Janis and Damian, use their dark comedy to open the show and set the scene. As the title suggests, A Cautionary Tale foreshadows the show's events. 

    It Roars 

    When we meet Cady, she tells us about her life in Africa and what she’s been missing out on. As the song progresses, we learn that Cady and her family will return to America.  But when she arrives at the quintessential high school, she learns it’s not easy being the new kid. It’s the first of the Mean Girls songs that has a reprise. Unusually, it’s immediately after its first appearance. On the cast recording, they’re rolled into one song. 

    Where Do You Belong? 

    As Damian and Janis take the rejected Cady under their wings, they guide her through the school’s social hierarchy. As she learns more about the different cliques, Damian encourages her to find where she belongs. It’s a glitzy number that’s reminiscent of shows like The Producers.

    Meet The Plastics

    Though Cady has learned about the school groups, she’s yet to meet the popular girls, the eponymous Mean Girls. In an ominous rock number, we meet Regina. The song folds into an up-tempo tune to introduce Gretchen. Lastly, we hear a simple, child-like verse from Karen.

    Like many other Mean Girls songs, you can hear influences from other musicals, including Next To Normal, the complex arrangements of Sondheim, and the big show tunes of Kander and Ebb

    Stupid With Love

    After Cady meets the heartthrob Aaron, she tells us about her disastrous dating history. She compares her academic intellect to her romantic stupidity. 

    Apex Predator

    Cady is adopted by The Plastics. Janis warns her about the leader, Regina, but despite the red flags, Cady is overwhelmed with the dopamine hit popularity brings and ignores the warnings. 

    What’s Wrong With Me?

    As Cady integrates into The Plastics, they begin to confide in her. Vulnerable and lacking confidence, Gretchen confesses she thinks Regina is a bad friend.  

    Stupid With Love (Reprise)

    As the show progresses, we discover how influential Regina is in the school. Her negative impact even spreads to Cady’s crush, Aaron. As she tries to get closer to him, Cady pretends to be bad at maths so he’ll tutor her. But while they get to know each other, he reveals that he’s sworn off love due to his past experiences with the queen Mean Girl.

    Sexy 

    When Cady is invited to a Halloween party, Karen explains the rules of Halloween. It's Karen’s only solo number and one of the funniest of the Mean Girl Musical songs.

    Someone Gets Hurt

    After Regina discovers Cady has feelings for Aaron, she manipulates him to spite the newest member of The Plastics. The power ballad has a Bond theme feel, plus main character energy. 

    Revenge Party

    Regina’s betrayal makes Cady realise Janis and Damian are right about the Plastics. After the trio reunites, they come up with a revenge plan to get back at the meanest girl in school and destroy The Plastics from the inside. 

    Fearless

    Regina is ostracised from the group due to Cady, Janice and Damian's plans. Without a tyrannical leader, Gretchen gains confidence and imagines what her life will be like now she doesn’t have to answer to anyone. 

    Someone Gets Hurt (Reprise)

    Cady tries to apologise to Regina, but she rejects the olive branch. Closing out Act One, this reprise is one of the more ominous of the Mean Girls songs. 

    All the fetch songs featured in Mean Girls

     

    Mean Girls Act Two songs

    A Cautionary Tale (Reprise)

    Now Regina is out of the scene, Cady gets a makeover and becomes Queen Bee. With Karen and Gretchen bowing down to her, a new heap of trouble is coming. 

    Stop

    Worried about Cady’s continued attempts to seem dumb, so Aaron likes her, Damian and some girls in the school tell Cady about their experiences with obsessive behaviour.  It’s another classic musical number that marries quintessential show tunes with tongue in-cheek lyrics - in short, it's serving The Book Of Mormon vibes. 

    What’s Wrong With Me? (Reprise) 

    As Cady starts behaving more and more like Regina, Gretchen questions their friendship. Meanwhile, Regina’s mother, Mrs. George, reminisces about Regina’s childhood and wonders why she doesn't confide in her. 

    Whose House Is This?

    If you told us The Lonely Island wrote this song, we’d believe you. When Cady’s parents are away for the weekend, Cady throws a party that gets out of hand.

    More Is Better 

    When Aaron arrives at the party, he and Cady talk privately. During their only duet of the show, Cady discusses the differences between her life before and after becoming a Plastic. She confesses that she lied to Aaron, and he rejects her. 

    Someone Gets Hurt (Reprise)

    Like the other Mean Girls songs that are reprised throughout the show, the third iteration of Someone Gets Hurt shares the themes of the original but is unique to the character singing it. This explosive interpretation sees a betrayed Janis cut ties with Cady. 

    World Burn

    When Regina finds out she wasn’t invited to Cady’s party and that Cady has been plotting against her, she swears revenge.  

    I’d Rather Be Me

    After Regina releases the contents of the Burn Book, everyone starts fighting. Amongst the insults written in the book is one about Janis and Damian that only Cady could have written. During a required assembly, Janis explains her wish to be herself rather than face the politics of fitting in. She empowers the rest of the class to stand up for themselves.

    Do This Thing 

    After things explode in school, Cady is alone and decides to act like herself again. Embracing her intellect and love of maths, she joins the Mathletes and enters the state championships. 

    I See Stars

    After being elected Spring Fling Queen, Cady realises everything is fake. She apologises to her friends, and they all accept one another and start to rebuild their relationships. It’s the last of the Mean Girls songs, so it’s obviously uplifting and a tearjerker. 

    Hear the Mean Girls songs live

    Now you know how fetch the Mean Girls songs are, it’s time to wear pink and go and see the show - only if it’s a Wednesday, of course. So (burn) book your tickets to the hottest show in town.

