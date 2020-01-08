Max Martin musical & Juliet extends its West End run

The West End's explosive & Juliet production is guaranteed to make you a believer in jukebox musicals.

& Juliet musical puts another dime in the jukebox!

Looks like the beat's been going strong for Miss Capulet. After opening last November to rave reviews from critics, & Juliet: Her Musical has officially announced a West End extension. Originally meant to close this Spring, the hit Max Martin jukebox musical is now booking until 3 October 2020 in an open-ended run. Tickets for the additional performances of & Juliet are on sale now.

The premise of & Juliet The Musical

Not only does the show feature covers and remixes of Max Martin's greatest hits (e.g. "I Want It That Way", "...Baby One More Time", "Roar", and more), it also remixes the beloved Shakespeare play Romeo and Juliet. What if Juliet Capulet never picked up the happy dagger? What if she simply left and got a life?

Who stars in & Juliet at the Shaftesbury?

& Juliet currently stars Hamilton alumna Miriam-Teak Lee in the titular role. She is joined by Alex Tranter as Henry, Antoine Murray-Straughan as Augustine, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Billy Nevers as Cuthbert, Cassidy Janson as Anne, Christopher Parkinson as Fletcher, David Bedella as Lance, Danielle Fiamanya as Lucy, Dillon Scott-Lewis as Richard, Grace Mouat as Judith, Ivan De Freitas as Lord Capulet / Sly, Jaye Marshall as Margaret / Dance Captain, Jocasta Almgill as Lady Capulet / Nell, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Josh Baker as Thomas / Assistant Dance Captain, Kerri Norville as Susanna, Kieran Lai as Kempe, Kirstie Skivington as Eleanor, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen as Gregory, Oliver Tompsett as Shakespeare, Rhian Duncan as Imogen, Sophie Usher as Gwynne, and Tim Mahendran as Francois.

& Juliet Shaftesbury Theatre creative team

& Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard (In The Heights) and features casting by Stuart Burt; choreography by Jennifer Weber; costume design by Paloma Young; lighting design by Howard Hudson; musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro; musical supervision; orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman; set design by Soutra Gilmour; sound design by Gareth Owen; and video design by Andrzej Goulding.

With an acclaimed team and cast to back it, it was recently announced with much glee and fanfare that & Juliet has been shortlisted for a whopping 13 WhatsOnStage Awards, the results of which will be announced in March.

& Juliet Shaftesbury Theatre tickets from £22 and up!

Don't miss the multi-award-nominated and highly-praised West End hit of the year! Be ahead of the pack and book your tickets now for & Juliet, now extended until October 2020!