    Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet to run at Sadler’s Wells

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 7, 2019)

    Here art thou Romeo. Matthew Bourne’s new retelling of Romeo and Juliet, which is staged by his company New Adventures, is set to run at Sadler’s Wells this summer as part of its UK national tour.

    Paris Fitzpatrick as Romeo opposite Cordelia Braithwaite as Juliet

    Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet premieres at Leicester Curve in May 2019 before heading out on a UK tour, which includes a four-week run at Sadler’s Wells.

    The cast for Romeo and Juliet features six up-and-coming stars from the New Adventures company, as well as two dancers making their professional debuts, all eight of whom will be alternating between the titular roles. Starring in the London leg of the UK tour are Andrew Monaghan, João Carolino, and Paris Fitzpatrick as Romeo alongside Bryony Harrison, Cordelia Braithwaite, and Seren Williams as Juliet. Harrison Dowzell and Bryony Wood will also be starring as Romeo and Juliet respectively in their feature stage debuts.

    Full casting will be announced in due course.

    The New Adventures production of Romeo and Juliet will be directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne himself, with Etta Murfitt as associate artistic director. The show will also feature set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, sound by Paul Groothuis, lighting by Paule Constable, and orchestrations of the Prokofiev score by Terry Davies, which will be played live by the New Adventures Orchestra with conductor Brett Morris.

    Matthew Bourne’s company, New Adventures, is known for its dance reimaginings and is the same company that brought you the critically acclaimed productions of Swan Lake, Edward Scissorhands, The Red Shoes, Highland Fling, and The Car Man.

    Rome and Juliet is scheduled to run at Sadler’s Wells from 7 August 2019 to 31 August 2019. Tickets to the four-week run of Romeo and Juliet are on sale now. Don’t miss out on this fantastic dance reimagining of Shakespeare’s most well-known play.

    Purchase your Romeo and Juliet Sadler’s Wells tickets.

