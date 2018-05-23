Matilda announces a West End extension, alters weekday start time to 7pm May 23, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Matilda The Musical, which has been running at the Cambridge Theatre for an astonishing 8 years, has just announced an extension.

Matilda will now be booking until 20 October 2019. The production team has also announced a new start time after it was revealed in an audience survey that 7pm was more favourable. The new time slot takes effect on 12 September 2018 and will serve only for weekday performances.

According to the survey, socialising after the show, not having to rush to catch a train if commuting out of London, and not having to worry about getting a babysitter to stay at home late were among the main reasons for preferring an earlier time.

Matilda The Musical was written by Dennis Kelly and features direction by Matthew Warchus, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, production design by Rob Howell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, choreography by Peter Darling, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, illusions and special effects by Paul Kieve, and sound by Simon Baker.

Be sure to catch Roald Dahl's darkly comic children's story come to life in this spectacular musical adaptation, which is continuing to wow London audiences and critics alike!

