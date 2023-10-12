Lucie Jones & Jamie Muscato to star in workshops for 13 Going on 30 The Musical Oct 12, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It’s a wish come true! The full cast for the development workshops of the new musical 13 Going On 30 The Musical has recently been announced. The workshop presentations will bring together a star-studded cast, including Lucie Jones (Les Miserables, Waitress, Wicked) as Jenna Rink, Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge, West Side Story) as Matt Flamhaff, Grace Mouat (SIX, & Juliet) as Lucy, Caleb Roberts (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Richard, Alex Stoll (Groundhog Day) as Alex, Andrew Berlin (Oklahoma!) as Kyle, Kia-Paris Walcott (Heathers) as Wendy, Mary-Jean Caldwell (Heathers) as Bev, Jena Pandya (UK and International tour ofMAMMA MIA!) as Arlene, Lewis Asquith (Heathers) as Wayne, and Ivan Fernandez Gonzalez (Heathers) as Darius.

About 13 Going on 30 The Musical

13 Going On 30 The Musical is a stage reimaging of the beloved 2004 hit romantic comedy film that starred Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. It follows the story of Jenna Rink, an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the horrors of middle school.

What does Jenna Rink want for her birthday? That’s easy. At thirteen years old, she wants one thing only – to be thirty, flirty and thriving. As she blows out her birthday candles, she magically wakes up seventeen years later: a thirty-year-old fashion magazine editor with a life that seems to be perfect. As she unravels the mystery of the person she has grown up to be, Jenna must work out what, and who, really matters.

Who else will star in 13 Going on 30 The Musical workshop?

The cast will also feature a Young Company including Doireann McNally (Toy Show The Musical) as Young Jenna, Louie Gray (Bonnie and Clyde) as Young Matt, Bea Ward (School of Rock) as Lulu, Delilah Bennett-Cardy (School of Rock) as Becky, Finn Henry Barwell (School of Rock) as Young Kyle and Jasmine Djazel (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Tess.

Who are the creatives of 13 Going on 30 The Musical?

13 Going On 30 The Musical will have music and lyrics by Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary (First Date (Broadway)), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) and direction by Andy Fickman (Heathers, She’s The Man). Casting for the adult company is by Will Burton for Grindrod & Burton Casting and casting for the children is by Keston and Keston.

