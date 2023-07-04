Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (5 July 2023)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    It's showtime! London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup is back, with the hottest updates from the land of theatre and all things music, dance and drama! From skipping along the yellow brick road to saying ‘Do you wanna build a snowman?’ to the new faces of Arendell, there’s plenty of magic to appease the imagination this week!

    Brains, courage, and a whole lot of heart! Take a peek at the first look of The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium! Where Georgina Onuorah, Ashley Banjo and many more are going somewhere over the rainbow, with fantastical costumes, vivid colours and a whole lot of breakdancing, this adaptation of the beloved film is a must-see. See the photos below! 

    In other exciting news, the charismatic and immensely talented Owain Arthur is rolling his dice and heading for the gamble of his life as he is set to join the star-studded cast of Guys & Dolls. Arthur will take on the role of no-good gambler Nathan Detroit, but is this a bet that he can win? Read all about it here

    The magic continues to cast its spell on the West End as Frozen announces that Laura Dawkes and Jammy Kasongo are heading to Arendelle! Brace yourself for a frosty blast of talent as the fresh pair of performers take on the role of Princess Anna and the loveable Kristoff and attempt to save Else from her own icy storm! 

    Toe-tapping musical lovers unite! Crazy For You has unveiled a collection of new images that offer a glimpse into the vibrant world of 1930s New York, from energetic dance numbers to sparkling costumes, the cast is here to whisk you away into a world of pure glitzy entertainment. Take a look at the images of Charlie Stemp and the cast below!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Text: Close-Up The Twiggy Musical. A collection of Twiggy images through the years against a light blue background.

    Elena Skye to star as Twiggy in Ben Elton’s Close Up - The Twiggy Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    The fashion revolution is in the air, and it’s all because of Twiggy! It has recently been announced that Elena... Read more

    Text: Guys & Dolls, A Musical Fable of Broadway, Bridge Theatre. Image: A Vibrant image of the cast of Guys & Dolls, they are dressed in 20th century glamorous clothing that also gives off the impression that they are gangsters. There is neon signs in the sky as they stand on a cobbled street.

    Owain Arthur to play Nathan Detroit in Guys & Dolls

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    The electrifying Owain Arthur is set to star as Nathan Detroit in Nicholas Hytner's critically acclaimed producti... Read more

    Text:

    Interview with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’s Ellie Seaton

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is a captivating portrayal of an extraordinary woman who triumphed over immense challen... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies