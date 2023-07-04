London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (5 July 2023) Jul 4, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It's showtime! London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup is back, with the hottest updates from the land of theatre and all things music, dance and drama! From skipping along the yellow brick road to saying ‘Do you wanna build a snowman?’ to the new faces of Arendell, there’s plenty of magic to appease the imagination this week!

Brains, courage, and a whole lot of heart! Take a peek at the first look of The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium! Where Georgina Onuorah, Ashley Banjo and many more are going somewhere over the rainbow, with fantastical costumes, vivid colours and a whole lot of breakdancing, this adaptation of the beloved film is a must-see. See the photos below!

In other exciting news, the charismatic and immensely talented Owain Arthur is rolling his dice and heading for the gamble of his life as he is set to join the star-studded cast of Guys & Dolls. Arthur will take on the role of no-good gambler Nathan Detroit, but is this a bet that he can win? Read all about it here.

The magic continues to cast its spell on the West End as Frozen announces that Laura Dawkes and Jammy Kasongo are heading to Arendelle! Brace yourself for a frosty blast of talent as the fresh pair of performers take on the role of Princess Anna and the loveable Kristoff and attempt to save Else from her own icy storm!

Toe-tapping musical lovers unite! Crazy For You has unveiled a collection of new images that offer a glimpse into the vibrant world of 1930s New York, from energetic dance numbers to sparkling costumes, the cast is here to whisk you away into a world of pure glitzy entertainment. Take a look at the images of Charlie Stemp and the cast below!