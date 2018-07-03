Menu
    London Theatre Direct is part of this year’s Amazon Prime Day

    Posted on | By London Theatre Direct

    London Theatre Direct is excited to announce that they will be taking centre stage in this year’s Amazon Prime Day.

    Our first Amazon Prime Day deal revealKinky Boots for up to 57% off

    For a limited 36 hours, Amazon Prime members worldwide will gain unprecedented backstage access’ to some of the best London theatre ticket deals to ever hit the market. This sales event offered by London Theatre Direct will take place exclusively during the global retailer’s highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day, which launches midday on Monday, 16 July at 12:00 BST and will continue until midnight on Tuesday, 17 July.

    These special offers, many of which include tickets to the West End’s biggest shows with discounts of up to 50% off, are available for just a limited 36-hour window and can only be purchased by Amazon Prime members using Amazon Pay.

    But what if I don’t have an Amazon Prime membership?
    You can sign up over at Amazon's website.

    How will I know when the deals are live?
    In order to be the first ones in-the-know and to secure the best ticket availability, we recommend subscribing to our ‘wicked’ mailing list so that you’ll receive instant notifications on all our Prime Day deals.

    Will the offers ONLY include discounted theatre tickets?
    In addition to a wide selection of discounted theatre tickets priced at up to 50% off, you’ll also find a multitude of added bonuses, including complimentary dinners and Prosecco packages to accompany your ticket.

    How do I find out which shows will be discounted?
    Every day leading up to Amazon Prime Day, we will do a ‘daily deal reveal’ via our social media channels. You can track these Prime Day offer reveals using the hashtag #LTDPRIME on Twitter or Instagram.

    Theatregoers with an Amazon Prime membership should mark their calendars, as this may be the only time that the West End’s hottest tickets are sold at such unbelievably low prices. For a look at a complete list of our Prime Day deals click here!

    Be the first to find out about our Amazon Prime day offers by signing up for our mailing list here.

