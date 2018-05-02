London Theatre Accessibility May 2, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jun 9, 2021) Most London theatres offer accessible tickets. However, accessible tickets are not available from London Theatre Direct and bookings for accessible tickets should be made directly with the theatre London is home to a wealth of marvelous architecture and features a heterogeneous mixture of architectural styles ranging from Gothic and Renaissance to Baroque, Neoclassical and Art Deco. After the devasting Blitz bombings during the Second World War, it is miraculous that many of these historic buildings survived.

Among such buildings are London’s renowned West End theatres. Unfortunately, a major downside to these gorgeous pre-war theatres, some of which are up to 400 years old, is that they can often be limited in terms of providing disabled access options for those with special needs. Such limitations include access into the venue, disabled access seating and facilities.

Below, you’ll find a comprehensive overview of accessibility information for West End theatres.

Adelphi Theatre

Venue Access : A small step (approx. 15cm) leads up to the main theatre entrance. A ramp is also available if required and can be requested in advance.

Access Seats : Step-free access is available to Stalls X23, X25 from the Foyer. Transfer seating is available to any aisle seat in the Stalls. The cloakroom can store a maximum of 4 wheelchairs per performance.

Venue Facilities : An adapted unisex toilet is located by the entrance to the Stalls.

Access Contacts : By telephone on the venue's special disabled access line on 020 7087 7966 (Mon-Sat, 10am-6pm) or by e-mail at [email protected]. Please note that your calls may not be answered between 1:30pm and 2:30pm on days with matinees.

Aldwych Theatre

Venue Access : There are 5 steps up to the main entrance. An alternative step-free entrance is available on Drury Lane.

Access Seats : Step-free access is available to Dress Circle C1, C25, Box E1 and Box E2 via an alternative entrance on Drury Lane. Stalls C1 & C21, Row J1-5, Row J19-23 and Row Z1-2 have full leg room with nothing directly in front. However, Row Z1-4 have a restricted view of the performance with flip-down seats that are partially upholstered.

The Stalls are accessed by 25 steps over three flights, which lead down from the theatre foyer to the stalls front entrance. The Grand Circle entrance has 50+ steps leading to the rear of the Grand Circle and once inside the auditorium, there are 24+ steps leading from the rear of the Grand Circle, Row L, to Row A at the front. Due to the number of stairs, the Stalls or Grand Circle are not recommended for patrons with restricted mobility.

Venue Facilities : Adapted facilities are available in the theatre's foyer and can be accessed from street level.

Access Contacts : By telephone Mon-Fri between 10am and 5:30pm on 020 7836 5537 (select Option 2 to discuss your requirements) or by e-mail at [email protected]. Access bookings can also be made in person at the theatre box office.

Ambassadors Theatre

Venue Access : There is a small step from street level to the theatre foyer.

Access Seats : There are no access spaces available at this venue. However, there is accommodation for wheelchair transfers. Patrons can be transferred to seating with armrests while their wheelchairs are stored in the Foyer for the duration of the performance. The lifting of patrons is not permitted.

Venue Facilities : There is no adapted toilet available at this venue. Male toilets are located both 8 steps up from the Foyer and 26 steps down to the Stalls level. Female toilets are located 19 steps down to the Stalls level and 26 steps up from the Main Foyer.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7395 5405 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Apollo Theatre

Venue Access : There is a small step from street level to the Main Foyer. An alternative accessible entrance is located on Shaftesbury Avenue that leads to a platform lift. The platform lift has a maximum 300kg weight limit.

Access Seats : Step-free access is available to Stalls Q1, Q22 from the theatre foyer. There are 2 spaces in Row Q designated for wheelchairs and 2 transfer spaces to any aisle seat per each performance. The stalls are not intended for scooters.

Venue Facilities : An adapted unisex toilet is located on the same level as the Stalls.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0330 333 4815 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Apollo Victoria Theatre

Venue Access : There are four steps up to the Main Foyer from street level. An alternative entrance is located via Vauxhall Bridge Road.

Access Seats : Step free access is available to Circle F3, F4, F43, F44. There are 4 wheelchair bays located on both sides of Row F in the Circle, which can be accessed via 2 platform lifts from the Vauxhall Bridge Road entrance; first via lift from street level to the Foyer and then from the Foyer to the Circle.

Venue Facilities : A fully accessible, step-free toilet is available in the Main Foyer near the cloakroom and can be accessed via lift.

Access Contacts : By telephone on the access booking line on 020 7828 7074 or by e-mail at [email protected]. If you wish to use the lift, you must contact the Box Office in advance on the same number. Please also provide your wheelchair measurements in advance.

Arts Theatre

Venue Access : A slight access ramp leads to the main entrance. An alternative entrance with a slight slope leads to the Circle seating and it is located to the left of the main entrance.

Access Seats : Step-free access to Circle F13 via the alternative entrance. Seats A1, A14, B1, B16-17, C18 and BB1-2 have extra legroom. Up to 2 wheelchair transfers or 1 scooter transfer are also provided by the venue.

Venue Facilities : A lift from the Foyer leads to a fully accessible toilet.

Access Contacts : By telephone on the special access booking line on 0800 912 6973 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Barbican Theatre

Venue Access : A slight access ramp leads to the main entrance. Lifts can be found all throughout the venue.

Access Seats : Row B of the Upper Circle has 4 wheelchair spaces and they can be accessed by lift. Accessible spaces with extra legroom are available all throughout the auditorium. The main Circle is not recommended for those with limited mobility due to the steeply raked seating.

Venue Facilities : An adapted unisex toilet is located in the Stalls corridor.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7382 7348 or by e-mail at [email protected]. Call the Box Office on 020 7638 8891 if you would like to pre-book wheelchairs.

Cambridge Theatre

Venue Access : Step-free access available to the main theatre entrance.

Access Seats : Wheelchair spaces available in Stalls N1, N34. Step-free access available via an alternative entrance on Earlham Street.

Venue Facilities : An adapted toilet is located in the Stalls corridor. Accessible facilities can be found on all theatre levels.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 01223 503333 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Charing Cross Theatre

Venue Access : There is unimpeded access to the Main Foyer from the Strand or Embankment.

Access Seats : Removable seating is available in Balcony One for up to 4 wheelchairs. This area also has an outstanding view of the stage and can be easily accessed from the Main Foyer on the same level. Theatre seating is raked from row C onwards. The most amount of leg room can be found in Row K, which is accessed from the same level as the theatre doors.

Venue Facilities : Disabled toilet facilities are located on the same level as Balcony One.

Access Contacts : During office hours by telephone on 020 7930 5868 (ask to speak to the admin staff) or by e-mail at [email protected]

Criterion Theatre

Venue Access : An alternative entrance on Jermyn Street is available for step-free access upon request.

Access Seats : Stalls YY50, ZZ50 are intended for those with special needs access. There is no lift at the venue and step-free access to Upper Circle seating is available upon request.

Venue Facilities : An adapted toilet is located on the Upper Circle level and can be reached via step-free access from Jermyn Street upon request.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7839 8811 or by e-mail at [email protected]. In the event of any special needs assistance during your visit, please ask to speak to the Duty Manager. For all other information, ask to speak to the Theatre Manager.

Dominion Theatre

Venue Access : Step-free, street-level access at the main entrance, which has double-width doors. Fully accessible for those with wheelchairs.

Access Seats : Stalls ZZ50, YY50 & XX50 can be removed to accommodate one wheelchair and are accessible via wheelchair lift in the Foyer. Stalls Row A has the most legroom. Extra legroom is also available in Stalls N 12 & N 39, O 12 & O 39, Z 1 & Z 50. Circle seating is not recommended for those with limited mobility due to the number of stairs. The lift is only suitable for manual wheelchairs and not electric ones. It is highly recommended to book access seating well in advance. Wheelchairs can be stored for you when transferring to a theatre seat and can be brought to you during the interval upon request.

Venue Facilities : A fully adapted toilet is located at the front left of the Stalls.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7927 0929 (Mon-Fri from 10am-6pm and 12pm-6pm on bank holidays) or by e-mail at [email protected]

Duchess Theatre

Venue Access : A shallow step leads up to the main entrance.

Access Seats : Stalls J14, N1 are designated as access seats and can be reached via the AAT Stairclimber. There are also 2 wheelchair spaces located in Row N and Row J. Extra legroom is available in seats F1 and F22.

Venue Facilities : An adapted toilet is located on the Stalls level.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0330 333 4815 or by e-mail at [email protected].

Duke of York’s Theatre

Venue Access : Step-free, street-level access to the Foyer.

Access Seats : Level access is available from the Foyer to special access seating in the Royal Circle: C1, C23, D1, D18. Alternatively, transfer seating is available upon request with wheelchair storage in the Foyer by the front-of-house staff. Please note that wheelchair spaces have a restricted view while transfer seating has a clear view.

Venue Facilities : A level access toilet is located in the Main Foyer on the right-hand side, just opposite the right auditorium entrance to the Royal Circle.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0800 912 6971 or by e-mail at [email protected] or at [email protected].

Empire Cinema

Venue Access : Level access is located at the side entrance of the venue with double-width doors. The doors are heavy and a wheelchair-level intercom is available for requesting assistance into the venue.

Access Seats : Only Screen 3 has level access. Screens 2-4 can be accessed by a slope. Screen 1 is only accessible by steps.

Venue Facilities : No accessible toilets are available. Standard toilets are available with level access and are located at the rear of the venue.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0871 471 4714 or by e-mail at [email protected].

Fortune Theatre

Venue Access : Step-free, street-level access to the Foyer.

Access Seats : 2 wheelchair spaces at the back of the Dress Circle are accessible by lift for patrons who are unable to transfer from wheelchair to theatre seating. For seating close to the stage, it is recommended to book seating in the Stalls, which also have the best legroom. The Upper Circle is not recommended due to steep raking and a lot of steps.

Venue Facilities : An access toilet is available and can be reached from street level or by lift. It has an emergency alarm for alerting staff in the event of help requiring immediate attention.

Access Contacts : By telephone on the access booking line on 0800 912 6971 (calls cost 7p per min, plus your phone company's access charge) or by e-mail at [email protected].

Garrick Theatre

Venue Access : Street-level wheelchair access is located via a portable ramp. Please report to the main entrance upon arrival for assistance.

Access Seats : Access via portable ramp to Dress Circle C1, C25, Box E1.

Venue Facilities : An adapted unisex toilet is located in the Main Foyer on the same level as the Dress Circle seating.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0330 333 4815 or by e-mail at [email protected].

Gielgud Theatre

Venue Access : Step-free access from Shaftesbury Avenue via a ramp.

Access Seats : An alternative, step-free entrance from Rupert Street will lead to the special access seating found in Dress Circle B5, B30. Transfers are available to any aisle seat upon request, each of which has extra legroom. The Grand Circle is not recommended. Extra legroom can be found in the Stalls.

Venue Facilities : A fully adapted toilet is located near the foyer bar.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0844 482 5137 (calls cost 7p/pm) or by e-mail at [email protected]

Harold Pinter Theatre

Venue Access : Level access to the main entrance from Panton Street.

Access Seats : 4 wheelchair spaces are available in the Dress Circle, which are accessible via an alternative access ramp at the entrance on Oxenden Street. Transfer seating is available for all aisle seats or in the rear of the Dress Circle. Extra legroom is available for aisle seats.

Venue Facilities : Access toilet available in the Main Foyer for those with restricted mobility.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0800 912 6971, via Typetalk on 18001 0871 297 5477 or by e-mail at [email protected]. Please provide wheelchair measurements at the time of booking.

Her Majesty’s Theatre

Venue Access : Step-free access to the main entrance on Haymarket.

Access Seats : 4 wheelchair spaces in the Stalls, which are accessible via an alternative entrance on Charles II Street. Transfer seating is available for any aisle seat in the Stalls.

Venue Facilities : An adapted toilet is located next to the alternative Charles II entrance.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0844 421 4648 (calls cost 7p/pm) or by e-mail at [email protected]

Hippodrome Casino

Venue Access : Wheelchair access is located at the entrance on Little Newport Street. Five lifts are located throughout the building. Please note that the Hippodrome Casino is not a traditional venue. nor does it have traditional seating. Therefore, it is necessary to contact the venue for more information.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0207 769 8888 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court

Venue Access : There are 4 steps to access the front of the Royal Court building. There is also an alternative step-free level access point available on the theatre's right-hand side from which an access friendly lift is available.

Access Seats : At least one wheelchair space is made available per show. The seating plan varies from show to show. Contact the venue for more information.

Venue Facilities : There is no accessible toilet in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs. The Jerwood Theatre Downstairs is equipped with accessible toilets on both the Stalls and Circle levels and can be accessed via the lift.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7565 5000 or by e-mail at [email protected]

King’s Cross Theatre

Venue Access : A ramp is available for step-free access into the Foyer and a lift can be found in the building.

Access Seats : Wheelchair spaces are available at the front of the auditorium.

Venue Facilities : An adapted toilet is located in the Main Foyer.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0844 871 7604 (calls cost 7p/pm) or by e-mail at [email protected]

London Coliseum

Venue Access : Step-free access is available into the Main Foyer, the Stalls and the Stalls bars via a ramp.

Access Seats : 2 wheelchair spaces are located at the end of Dress Circle Row K with level access. The Dress Circle is accessible via customer lift upon request. Transfer seating is available for any aisle seat. The Upper Circle is not recommended for those with limited mobility.

Venue Facilities : An adapted unisex toilet is located on the same level as the Dress Circle.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7845 9300 or by e-mail at [email protected]

London County Hall

Venue Access : Step-free access from the street through a double door via a ramp. The galleries have no lift access and Rows C and D have very steep stairs. Lift access is available for the stalls.

Access Seats : The primary wheelchair space is located in the Courtroom Stalls in Row F 160, which is not a seat but rather a space for the wheelchair to be parked during the performance. It is strongly recommended to book seats in the stalls if you are concerned about accessibility.

Venue Facilities : An accessible toilet is located on the foyer level through two heavy doors. Staff are happy to assist with opening the doors.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0333 320 1663 or by e-mail at [email protected].

London Palladium

Venue Access : Access is via the Box Office ramp on Argyll Street at the front of the theatre. An alternative level access entrance is located on Ramillies Place.

Access Seats : Stalls L46, O48, Q48, S49 are designated for wheelchair users, which are accessible via the alternative entrance. Transfer seating is also available for aisle seats, which have more legroom.

Venue Facilities : An adapted toilet is located on the right inside entrance in via the Ramillies Place entrance. Access is also from the Stalls bar.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0844 412 4648 (calls cost 7p/pm) or by e-mail at [email protected]

Lyceum Theatre

Venue Access : The lower foyer is accessed via three steps without handrails. An alternative entrance that is wheelchair-accessible is located at the front of the theatre on Wellington Street, just to the left of the five main doors.

Access Seats : Available in Stalls P1, P39, ZA1, ZA4, ZA9, ZA25, ZA28, ZA32 and accessible via the alternative entrance at the front of the theatre.

Venue Facilities : 2 adapted toilets are available near the accessible entrance to the Stalls.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0800 912 6972 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Lyric Theatre

Venue Access : There are 4 steps leading up to the main entrance on Shaftesbury Avenue. A portable ramp is available upon special request. An alternative step-free entrance on Shaftesbury Avenue leads directly to the Dress Circle Boxes.

Access Seats : The alternative entrance leads to the special access seats in Dress Circle Box E1, Box D1, Box C1.

Venue Facilities : A fully adapted toilet can be found in the Royal Retiring Room.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0330 333 4815 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Menier Chocolate Factory

Venue Access : Wheelchair access located at the main entrance on Southwark Street. Ask the front desk of the restaurant for assistance into the step-free entrance.

Access Seats : One wheelchair space is available per performance with an excellent view of the stage. All wheelchair spaces must be booked with the venue directly.

Venue Facilities : There are specially adapted toilet facilities located on the same level as the restaurant.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7378 1713 or by e-mail at [email protected]

National Theatre – Olivier

Venue Access : There is level access to the main entrance. Both levels of the theatre can be reached using one of the four lifts from the Main Foyer on the Ground Floor or the underground car park.

Access Seats : Available in Stalls R11, R12, R13, R32, R33, R34 with step-free access.

Venue Facilities : Adapted toilets are available in the Foyer.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7452 3000 or by email at [email protected]

New London Theatre

Venue Access : There is step-free access to the main entrance through swinging double doors. An alternative entrance is located on Parker Mews via lift to the Stalls. A member of staff can be found in the Foyer and will accompany disabled patrons. There are no steps to the Stalls area of the auditorium, via a lift (available for disabled patrons only) inside the stage door on Parker Mews. There is a steep ramp over 2 steps to the 58cm wide lift entrance. From the lift, there are 2 swinging doors via the backstage area into the auditorium.

Access Seats : Available in Stalls N1, N2. Accessible via the Parker Mews entrance and by customer lift.

Venue Facilities : An adapted toilet can be accessed via lift.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0844 412 4648 (calls cost 7p/pm) or by email at [email protected]

New Wimbledon Theatre

Venue Access : There are six steep steps up to main entrance. An alternative step-free entrance is available via Russell Road. Wheelchair access is available through the Russell Road entrance with a wheelchair accessible lift.

Access Seats : Available in Stalls H4, H32. Accessible via Russell Road entrance and customer lift.

Venue Facilities : Large, adapted toilets are available at the rear of the Stalls.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0800 912 6971 or by the Typetalk booking line on 18001 0871 297 5477 or by email at [email protected]

Noel Coward Theatre

Venue Access : Level access to main entrance via a ramp with 30-40% gradient and handrails on both sides through the front door on St Martin's Lane.

Access Seats : Box M (door 68cm wide) has 2 spaces for wheelchair/scooter users, or 1 wheelchair user and a companion. Companions can also be seated in the Royal Circle. Transfer seating available to any aisle seat in Royal Circle. 2 wheelchairs and 2 scooters maximum. Wheelchairs stored in the cloakroom, scooters in the Foyer. Groups should ring in advance.

Venue Facilities : Accessible toilet located in the Foyer.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0344 482 5137 or by email at [email protected]

Novello Theatre

Venue Access : Steps lead up to the main entrance. An alternative entrance can be found on Catherine Street that leads to a chairlift. This venue is not suitable for scooters. The theatre provides transfer seats for one wheelchair total per performance. This theatre may require wheelchair users to be accompanied by a non-disabled companion.

Access Seats : Dress Circle A23, A24, AA10, AA11. Transfer seats are available in A23 and A24 in the Dress Circle. Customers who can't transfer from their wheelchair can use Dress Circle AA 10-11.

Venue Facilities : The disabled access lavatory is located on the Dress Circle level with street access from Catherine Street.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0344 482 5137 or by email at [email protected]

Old Vic Theatre

Venue Access : Three steps lead up to the main entrance. Wheelchair users should make themselves known to a member of staff. They will be accompanied by a staff member to the Webber Street side of the building where there is an access ramp leading directly into the Stalls.

Access Seats : Spaces available in the Stalls.

Venue Facilities : An adapted toilet is available at the front of the Stalls, close to the step-free access into the theatre.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0344 871 7628 or by email at [email protected]

Palace Theatre

Venue Access : Two steps up from street level. There is one 3cm step and a slight incline to the Stalls. Wheelchair user access is available through a side exit door on Shaftesbury Avenue which leads to the Stalls.

Access Seats : Stalls Q3, Q28, V26 and V27 can be removed to provide wheelchair user spaces. All Stalls aisle seats are suitable for those wishing to transfer from their wheelchairs

Venue Facilities : An adapted unisex toilet can be found to the rear of the Stalls.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0330 333 4815 or by email at [email protected]

Peacock Theatre

Venue Access : Five steps with handrails lead up to the Foyer where a wheelchair lift is available to the right-hand side. An alternative entrance with a ramp for wheelchair access is available on Kingsway. Should you wish to use this entrance, please contact the house staff.

Access Seats : For wheelchair users, there are seven spaces at the back of the Circle. There are another two spaces at the back of the Stalls, which can be accessed by using the Main Foyer lift and the shuttle lift from the Stalls bar area.

Venue Facilities : There is an accessible toilet in the Foyer area and on the Stalls level. These toilets are accessed using a Radar key which can be obtained on request from a member of staff.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7863 8222 or by email at [email protected]

Phoenix Theatre

Venue Access : Level access to the main entrance and Foyer from the Flitcroft Street entrance.

Access Seats : Dress Circle Box C1 is available for a non-transfer patron. The corridor to Box C is 90cm while the door to Box C is 78cm. There are two unfixed chairs in the Box, which has a restricted view (left side stage). Dress Circle Row A Seat 28 (fixed seat) is available for transfer patrons.

Venue Facilities : There is an adapted toilet on the Dress Circle level in the Royal Room. There are no steps to this toilet from Box C or Row A Dress Circle, but there are 2 slightly awkward turns.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0800 912 6971 or by the Typetalk booking line on 18001 0871 297 5477 or by email at [email protected]

Piccadilly Theatre

Venue Access : An accessible entrance on Sherwood Street leads to the Royal Circle.

Access Seats : Royal Circle A28, Box C1, Box C3. The width of the entrance into Row A is 67.5cm, and the wheelchair space in row A is 190cm wide and 95cm deep. Transfer seating is also available in Royal Circle A28, though staff are not able to help with transfers. Patrons requiring additional legroom are advised that Aisle seats and Row P in the Stalls have the most legroom.

Venue Facilities : There is an accessible toilet located next to Box C.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0800 912 6971 or our Typetalk booking line on 18001 0871 297 5477 or by email at [email protected]

Playhouse Theatre

Venue Access : Three steps up to main entrance from street level. A temporary ramp can be put in place for wheelchair customers.

Access Seats : Available in Stalls G1, G24, J1, J25. There are 6 additional transfer spaces available.

Venue Facilities : There is a fully adapted, step-free toilet in the Foyer.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0800 912 6971 or our Typetalk booking line on 18001 0871 297 5477 or by email at [email protected]

Prince Edward Theatre

Venue Access : There is level access to the Foyer. An alternative entrance on Greek Street leads to Dress Circle seating, then up a very short ramp to Box 1.

Access Seats : Dress Circle Box 11, Box 12. The entrance to the auditorium is through a double EXIT door that opens outwards onto Greek Street, then up a very short ramp to Box 1 where there are 2 spaces for wheelchair users and 2 companions. Transfer seating is available to Row A.

Venue Facilities : There is an adapted toilet on the right-hand side of the Foyer. Once in the Dress Circle, the adapted toilets can be accessed by leaving the Dress Circle via the exit on Greek Street and entering through the Foyer entrance on Old Compton Street. Please ask for assistance from a member of staff if required.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0344 482 5137 or by email at [email protected]

Prince of Wales Theatre

Venue Access : There is level access to the ground floor foyer from which step-free access to Stalls is available.

Access Seats : Stalls S39, S45, T39 with Step-free access. A number of transfer seats are also available

Venue Facilities : There is a fully adapted unisex toilet in the Basement level which can be accessed using a customer lift.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0344 482 5137 or email [email protected]

Queen’s Theatre

Venue Access : There is level access to the Foyer. Staff members are happy to facilitate step-free access by opening the fourth side door on Wardour Street.

Access Seats : Level transfers are available in Dress Circle Row D. However, this seating may not be compatible with very low-seated wheelchairs. Non-transfer places are available in Loge 1 and 2 and are suitable for wheelchairs no more than 1m in length and 64cm wide.

Venue Facilities : There is an adapted unisex toilet in the Foyer which is accessed via a ramp with the assistance of a memberr of staff.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0344 482 5137 or email [email protected]

Royal Court Theatre (Jerwood Theatre Downstairs)

Venue Access : There are 4 steps to access the front of the Royal Court building. There is an alternative step-free level access point available on the theatre's right-hand side from which an access friendly lift is available.

Access Seats : Wheelchair spaces are available in the Stalls, three in the centre of Row J and one at each end of Row K, which is also available for transfer seating. The Jerwood Theatre Downstairs is suitable for wheelchairs up to 73cm wide.

Venue Facilities : The Jerwood Theatre Downstairs is equipped with accessible toilets on both the Stalls and Circle levels.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7565 5000 or email [email protected]

Royal Festival Hall Southbank Centre

Venue Access : Wheelchair accessible entrances can be found at multiple points around the building. Please use the JCB Glass Lift (Blue Side) Lifts 1, 2 & 3 (Green Side) Lifts 4 & 5 (Blue Side) to access Level 2. At the Welcome Desk, a staff member will advise you on the best route to take to your seat.

Access Seats: There are 22 wheelchair accessible seats located throughout the various levels of the Royal Festival Hall auditorium.

Venue Facilities : Accessible toilets are available on all floors of Royal Festival Hall. In addition, there is a Changing Places Toilet located on Level 1, which is exclusively for the use of severely disabled people who require personal assistance to use the facility. It is equipped with a height-adjustable bench, tracking hoist system, a centrally placed toilet, a height-adjustable basin and a shower. The key for this room is available from the Welcome Desk, Level 2, Royal Festival Hall.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 02038 799555 or by email [email protected]

Sadler’s Wells

Venue Access : The entrance to the theatre foyer is step-free and has two semi-automatic/push-to-open doors and one exclusive push-to-open door. There is a lift available to all levels.

Access Seats : There is flat, level access to the stalls and the entrances of the first circle and a lift to all levels. Seating can be adapted to accommodate wheelchairs in the centre stalls, side gallery stools and first circle. There is no aisle down the middle of the seating.

Venue Facilities : There are accessible toilets on each floor.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7863 8000 or Minicom number 020 7863 8015 or by email [email protected]

Savoy Theatre

Venue Access : Street level access to the Dress Circle can be accessed from Carting Lane. Stage Door should be notified that the entrance needs to be used and patrons should arrive no earlier than half an hour before show-time. If patrons arrive via the Main Foyer, they will be escorted to the Carting Lane entrance by a member of staff. However, patrons should take note that it is a 10-minute walk around the theatre and staff are not able to aid in the manoeuvring of wheelchairs. This route also involves navigating gradients on Savoy Street.

Access Seats : Wheelchair spaces are the only seating with completely level access. Patrons transferring from wheelchairs should note that there are two steps to the most accessible seats and the ends of Row F and G of the Dress Circle are recommended.

Venue Facilities : There is an adapted unisex toilet with step-free access in the Dress Circle.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0800 912 6971 or our Typetalk booking line on 18001 0871 297 5477 or by email at [email protected]

Secret London Location – Gatsby’s Drugstore

Venue Access and Contacts : For information on accessibility to this Secret location, please email [email protected]

Venue Facilities: Please note there are no step-free WC facilities available at this location. The facilities are located up a small staircase.

Shaftesbury Theatre

Venue Access : The Box Office can be accessed from street level. Level access to Royal Circle seating is located at the side of the theatre. All other seating areas require stairs. No lift is available. The Foyer Bar is accessible via a ramp from the Royal Circle.

Access Seats : A total of 2 wheelchair positions are available in Boxes F and E of the Royal Circle. A wheelchair transfer is available for Box B. Boxes F and E are accessible via ramp. Box B has level access and then a two-step transfer. Box E has a limited view. Two wheelchair transfer positions are available in Row A as well. House staff will happily keep watch of your wheelchair and bring it to you during the interval and after the performance.

Venue Facilities : On the right-hand side of the Royal Circle, there is an accessible toilet with an emergency alarm, hand rail and accessible wash basin.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7379 5399 or by email at [email protected]

St Martin’s Theatre

Venue Access : Wheelchair access to the Foyer is available via a special portable ramp. Staff are willing to help.

Access Seats : Wheelchair spaces located in Dress Circle F1, Box C1 with level access. The wheelchair will be raised on a small platform to enable better viewing. Transfer seating is available for aisle seats in the Dress Circle.

Venue Facilities : An adapted toilet is available on the Dress Circle level. It can be accessed via an alternative entrance on Tower Court.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 3034 2604 or by email at [email protected]

The Other Palace

Venue Access : Step-free, street-level access into the main entrance of the venue. An access ramp is available to reach the Foyer and Box Office.

Access Seats : Accessible seating can be found in Stalls N13-N23. Transfer seating is also available for fixed aisle seats. Companions are recommended but not required. The Other Palace is fully accessible for wheelchair users.

Venue Facilities : Accessible toilets available. Please ask House Staff.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0844 264 2140 (calls cost 7p/pm) or by email at [email protected]

Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Venue Access : The accessible entrance is located on Russell Street by a signposted door. The door has a bell on the outside.

Access Seats : Accessible seating for wheelchair users in Stalls K1, K35, L1, L35. Transfer seating to aisle seats is available. Wheelchair storage available.

Venue Facilities : An adapted unisex toilet can be found beside the Stalls to the left inside the alternative Russell Street entrance.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7087 7966 or by email at [email protected]

Theatre Royal Haymarket

Venue Access : There are three steps from street level leading up to the Main Foyer. An alternative entrance to the Stalls can be opened 30 minutes before the show if you require step-free access.

Access Seats : Wheelchair spaces are available in Stalls X10, X11 with level access.

Venue Facilities : An adapted toilet is available at street level at the back of the Stalls.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 020 7930 8800 or by email at [email protected]

The Vaults

Venue Access and Contacts : Most spaces are accessible for wheelchairs and step-free patrons. For more information, please contact the venue directly by telephone on 020 7401 9603.

Trafalgar Studios

Venue Access : Step-free, street-level access to the Main Foyer from Whitehall. Studio 1 is accessible step-free by lift to the lower level and then a stair lift to the front of the auditorium. Studio 2 is also accessible step-free by lift to the lower level and level access to the auditorium.

Access Seats : Wheelchair spaces can be found in the front row with a clear view of the stage.

Venue Facilities : The adapted toilet is located on the lower level in the Studio Bar and is accessible step-free from the Foyer and both auditoriums.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0844 871 7677 (calls cost 7p/pm) or by email at [email protected]

Vaudeville Theatre

Venue Access : The main entrance is located on the Strand and the Foyer can be reached via one shallow, 5cm step up. For any special assistance at the entrance, be sure to contact the venue.

Access Seats : Wheelchair spaces are available in Stalls M1, M18 and can be accessed via the AAT Major Stair Climber. Transfer seating is also available for aisle seats in the Stalls. Please note that patrons who need to use the stair climber are asked to arrive at the theatre 45 minutes prior to the start of the performance.

Venue Facilities : No in-house adapted toilet is available. The venue has an arrangement with the Adelphi Theatre where you can use their facilities located just 100 metres away by presenting your Vaudeville Theatre ticket to an Adelphi Theatre staff member who will escort you the facilities (before and after the show only).

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0330 333 4815 (10am to 6pm Mon-Fri) or by email at [email protected]

Victoria Palace Theatre

Venue Access : The main entrance is located on Victoria Street and can be reached via one shallow, 3cm step. Alternatively, a step-free entrance is available to the left of the theatre on Allington Street for those with strictly limited mobility.

Access Seats : Wheelchair spaces are available in Stalls M36, P36 and are accessible step-free from the alternative Allington Street entrance.

Venue Facilities : An adapted unisex toilet can be found at the rear of Stalls.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0344 482 5137 or by email at [email protected]

Wyndham’s Theatre

Venue Access : There is a raised threshold from street level to the Foyer. An alternative entrance is located on Charing Cross Road for access to the wheelchair spaces in the Royal Circle Boxes.

Access Seats : Wheelchair space in Box 3 and transfer seating is available in the Royal Circle and can be accessed via the alternative entrance on Charing Cross Road. Please note that this venue is not suitable for those with electric wheelchairs or for those who are unable to transfer to a theatre seat from their electric wheelchair. Companions are recommended but not required.

Venue Facilities : Fully adapted toilets are currently unavailable. The women's room near the Stalls is slightly adapted. Ask house staff for special assistance.

Access Contacts : By telephone on 0344 482 5137 or by email at [email protected]

Our customer service staff are always happy to help and can be reached at 0333 700 8800. If calling from outside the UK, our international number is +44 203 828 9189 (from the USA this is 011 44 203 828 9189). 0333 numbers are charged at the same rate as to any UK landline as regulated by Ofcom.

**Access tickets are only available for sale from each theatre's respective Box Office. For enquiries on the purchase of access tickets, please contact the Box Office directly.**

Please Note: This page is intended for informational purposes only and was compiled in May 2018. The information is subject to change without notice and London Theatre Direct is not liable for the accuracy of the information provided in this outline. For up-to-date information on London theatre disabled access, please contact the Theatre Box Office directly.