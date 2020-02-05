Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    London Malory Towers tickets exclusively on sale now!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali (Updated on May 19, 2020)

    A musical comedy that will resonate with the young of today whilst simultaneously being a nostalgia trip for the grown-ups. We’re all children at heart and Enid Blyton’s classics, adapted and directed by Emma Rice, is perfect for the whole family and bursting with high energy and high drama to boot. It features epic live music and stunning animation, bringing the Cornish clifftops to life. If this all sounds like a dream to you then you’ll want to book your tickets for Malory Towers now; exclusively on sale with London Theatre Direct.

    COVID-19 NOTICE
    We regret to inform you that this production has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. All tickets will be automatically refunded at least 14 business days after the performance was due to take place.
    London Malory Towers tickets exclusively on sale now!
    London Southbank Centre Malory Towers musical tickets exclusively on sale now!

    How to get the best London Malory Towers tickets!

    Malory Towers musical tickets are now on sale exclusively and you can get your hands on them before anyone else right here. The musical adapted and directed by Emma Rice based on the beloved books from the 1940s, by legendary writer Enid Blyton, will be opening at Queen Elizabeth Hall at London’s Southbank Centre. The highly anticipated show will have its first performance on 29 July 2020 making it perfect for a summer holiday treat. Get your tickets for Malory Towers now to ensure you get the best available seats at the best prices!

    What is Malory Towers about?

    Based on the bestselling novels by Enid Blyton which have been adapted for the stage by Emma Rice and co-produced by York Theatre Royal in association with the Bristol Old Vic, Malory Towers A Musical Comedy is set in an all-girls boarding school. The story follows Darrell Rivers who anxiously enters a new school year. She has a fiery heart and also a short temper and finds herself facing tests and quests which she hopes will prove her worthy of handling life at Malory Towers.

    Malory Towers musical tickets on sale now!

    This highly anticipated production is set to sell quickly and thankfully we have some Malory Towers tickets on sale now, so you can beat the rush before they go on general sale. Be sure to act quickly and book your tickets for Malory Towers musical now!


    We regret to inform you that tickets for Malory Towers are no longer on sale as the show has now been cancelled.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Starlight Express teams up with BBC

    Teen Carer to Join Starlight Express Cast for BBC Children in Need

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    A young carer from East Ayrshire is set to make her West End debut in Starlight Express for BBC Children in Need 2025... Read more

    MAMMA MIA! 2025-2026 West End cast

    First look at the new cast of MAMMA MIA!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Real-life couple Sara Poyzer and Richard Standing take centre stage as Donna and Sam, as MAMMA MIA! unveils first-loo... Read more

    My Neighbour Totoro Catbus

    My Neighbour Totoro releases brand-new photos and extends West End run

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Jump on the Catbus, My Neighbour Totoro is journeying all the way to August 2026! The critically acclaimed stage adap... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies