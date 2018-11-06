Little Miss Sunshine to transfer to London's Arcola Theatre Nov 6, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 31, 2019) London’s cloudy skies will be met with some glorious sunshine next spring as the smash-hit, off-Broadway musical, Little Miss Sunshine, is set to make its European premiere next year in an off-West End production at the Arcola Theatre. The show is scheduled for a 7-week run before setting out on a tour across the UK.

The “quirky” and “off-beat” musical comedy follows the Hoover family and their struggles. The youngest member of the family, Olive, dreams of someday winning the Little Miss Sunshine beauty contest. One day, opportunity comes knocking on her door, literally, as she receives an invitation to compete. The Hoovers decide to seize the opportunity, eventually packing up to hit the road in their old, yellow camper van. But with a 800-mile drive from New Mexico to California, will the family manage to survive the journey without their VW camper van breaking down? This heart-warming tale is a celebration of what it means to be a true family by learning to overcome each other’s differences one pothole at a time.

Little Miss Sunshine was adapted for the stage from Michael Arndt’s Academy Award-winning film of the same name and it is created by a Tony Award-winning team consisting of William Finn (Falsettos, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and James Lapine (co-collaborator with Stephen Sondheim on Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods).

The Arcola Theatre’s production will be directed by their in-house Artistic Director, Mehmet Ergen, and will feature design by David Woodhead, choreography by Anthony Whiteman, lighting design by Richard Williamson, and musical supervision by Mark Crossland.

Casting for Little Miss Sunshine will be announced in due course.

Little Miss Sunshine opens on 21 March 2019 at the Arcola Theatre. Don’t miss the European premiere of this simply marvellous, sure-fire hit! Tickets are in high-demand, so be sure to book now and line your pockets full of sunshine!

