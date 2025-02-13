Menu
    The characters you'll meet on your way to Hadestown

    Posted on | By Vivienne Shaw

    Hadestown is an eight-time Tony Award-winning musical exploring legendary characters in Greek mythology. The musical interweaves two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the characters undergo a journey exploring love, sacrifice, and the eternal struggle between faith and doubt. 

    The Broadway and West End smash-hit musical, Hadestown, delves into Greek mythological characters and their relationships through the lens of sacrifice. Set to mesmerise and tug at the heartstrings, the show takes you onto a musical journey to the underworld: here are the characters you will meet along the way. 

    Orpheus 

    A passionate and idealistic musician, Orpheus believes in the transformative power of his music. He is after all the Son of Apollo, God of Music. His unwavering, arguably naive, optimism leads him on a perilous journey to the underworld to rescue his beloved Eurydice who he falls in love with at first sight. His character embodies the theme of love's enduring power and the role that artists play in society. 

    Eurydice 

    Eurydice is a pragmatic and resilient young woman, shaped by the harsh realities of her upbringing that’s been riddled by poverty and hardship. Facing destitution, she makes a fateful decision to seek solace in Hadestown, setting the stage for Orpheus's quest. Eurydice's character highlights the struggles between survival and love, and the sacrifices we make in the face of adversity.  

    Hermes 

    Hades is the powerful ruler of the underworld. He oversees Hadestown, an industrial fortress where the dead reside. His authoritative demeanour however masks a deep vulnerability that captivates audiences, especially when it comes to his relationship with his wife, Persephone.  

    Persephone 

    The vivacious and free-spirited goddess of spring, Persephone divides her time between the vibrant world above and the rather depressing realm below. Her annual descent into Hadestown marks the change of the seasons. 

    Hades 

    Serving as our charismatic narrator, Hermes guides the audience through the unfolding story. As the messenger god, he provides insights, commentary, and a touch of comic relief, bridging the realms between the mortal and the divine.  

    The Fates 

    A trio of enigmatic figures, the Fates weave the destinies of both gods and mortals. Together they offer cryptic warnings and observations, underscoring the themes of fate and freedom that ultimately permeate the musical. Their harmonious interventions add an extra sense of foreboding to the musical’s narrative. 

    Notable actors who have played Hadestown characters 

    The Hadestown cast has featured many familiar faces in its runs in both the West End and Broadway. Perhaps most notably, Eva Noblezada, who made her West End debut as Kim in the West End Revival of Miss Saigon, originated the role of Eurydice on Broadway. In 2023, she starred as Daisy in the world premiere of The Great Gatsby on Broadway which will be making its West End transfer this April.  

    From February to March 2025, Noblezada will reprise her Hadestown role opposite her fellow original Broadway cast co-stars, Reeva Carney (Orpheus), Amber Gray (Persephone), and Andre de Shields (Hermes) in the West End production for a limited run. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the original cast back together, so make sure you book now to avoid disappointment

    Other notable cast members include Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway) who played Orpheus opposite Maia Reficco (Do Revenge). 

    Book Hadestown tickets  

    Hadestown masterfully reimagines ancient myths, presenting a timeless story that resonates with today’s audiences through its complex characters, gorgeous folk-rock score, and emotionally evocative lyricism. Book your ticket to the underworld today and discover these legendary characters for yourself! You won’t want to miss out.  

