The characters you'll meet on your way to Hadestown

Hadestown is an eight-time Tony Award-winning musical exploring legendary characters in Greek mythology. The musical interweaves two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the characters undergo a journey exploring love, sacrifice, and the eternal struggle between faith and doubt.

Who are the Hadestown characters?

The Broadway and West End smash-hit musical, Hadestown, delves into Greek mythological characters and their relationships through the lens of sacrifice. Set to mesmerise and tug at the heartstrings, the show takes you onto a musical journey to the underworld: here are the characters you will meet along the way.

Orpheus

A passionate and idealistic musician, Orpheus believes in the transformative power of his music. He is after all the Son of Apollo, God of Music. His unwavering, arguably naive, optimism leads him on a perilous journey to the underworld to rescue his beloved Eurydice who he falls in love with at first sight. His character embodies the theme of love's enduring power and the role that artists play in society.

Eurydice

Eurydice is a pragmatic and resilient young woman, shaped by the harsh realities of her upbringing that’s been riddled by poverty and hardship. Facing destitution, she makes a fateful decision to seek solace in Hadestown, setting the stage for Orpheus's quest. Eurydice's character highlights the struggles between survival and love, and the sacrifices we make in the face of adversity.

Hermes

Hades is the powerful ruler of the underworld. He oversees Hadestown, an industrial fortress where the dead reside. His authoritative demeanour however masks a deep vulnerability that captivates audiences, especially when it comes to his relationship with his wife, Persephone.

Persephone

The vivacious and free-spirited goddess of spring, Persephone divides her time between the vibrant world above and the rather depressing realm below. Her annual descent into Hadestown marks the change of the seasons.