    Lineup for West End Live 2018 officially announced, featuring your favourite shows both new and old

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    West End Live, the completely free concert that showcases the best of the best from London's West End musicals, is returning to Trafalgar Square next month! The event has now announced the official lineup and we gotta say, it is going to be nothing short of spectacular!  

    This year, the Union Jack is big-time representing! The lineup is packed with performances by some of the most fantastic British musicals playing on the West End stage today, including the critically acclaimed TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, three-time WhatsOnStage Award winner Everybody's Talking About Jamie, high-voltage Shakespeare-meets-hard-rock musical Knights of the Rose, semi-historical musical Six, and comic book superhero musical Eugenius.

    Other performances in this year's lineup for West End Live 2018 that are brand-new additions include Chicago, Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical, Brief Encounter, Heathers, Circolombia, Kiss Me, Kate, Little Shop of Horrors, Strictly Ballroom, A Spoonful Of Sherman, and Madagascar.

    Productions that are scheduled to return for this year's West End Live include Dreamgirls, Aladdin, Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia!, The Lion King, Les Miserables, Matilda, The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Thriller Live and Motown.

    Noteworthy musicals that will not be featured in the free concert this year include 42nd Street, School of Rockand Hamilton.

    West End Live 2018 will play at Trafalgar Square 16-17 June 2018. If you happen to find yourself in London this summer, then there is no excuse to miss this completely free event that is fun for the whole family!

