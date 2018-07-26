Les Miserables to move to a new theatre to make way for refurbishments at Queen’s Theatre Jul 26, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Cameron Mackintosh has just announced that Les Miserables will be switching theatres to pave the way for refurbishments and structural improvements at Queen’s Theatre. The move is part of a wider restoration project in Cameron Mackintosh’s theatres.

Pictured: La Résistance

Following the restoration of the Victoria Palace Theatre ahead of the West End premiere of Hamilton, the Noel Coward Theatre, the Gielgud Theatre, the Novello Theatre, Wyndham’s Theatre and the Queen’s Theatre will all undergo renovations, it has been confirmed.

Restoration work done on the Gielgud , Noel Coward , and Wyndham’s theatres will be carried out during breaks of their shows’ runs. However, the Queen’s Theatre will have to close, but luckily Les Miserables will not break its run.

The company maintained that plans are underway to ensure this classic musical will continue to run in London’s West End while renovations at the Queen’s Theatre are underway. The new venue for Le Miz will be announced in the autumn.

Wyndham’s Theatre will be the first to undergo improvements, which will begin early next month. In 2019, the Gielgud and Noel Coward will follow suit, followed by the Queen’s Theatre from 2019 to 2020.

50 percent of the required renovation work on the Novello Theatre has already been completed and the remainder will be finished without any performance losses.

The Queen’s Theatre requires major refurbishment backstage and the venue’s temporary closure will also allow for William Sprague’s original boxes and loges to be restored. The renovations come after an inspection was carried out by structural engineer Chris Boydell of Connisbee and paintwork conservationist Richard Ireland. Four of the five venues designed by William Sprague, Edwardian architect, will be closed for a period of two to four months.

