Les Misérables extends booking Mar 10, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Exciting news for fans of Les Misérables! The hit musical, set amidst the dark and crowded streets of 19th-century France, has just announced an extension of its booking period until Saturday 2 March 2024 at the Sondheim Theatre. Don't miss your chance to witness the powerful tale of an unlikely duo's fight for freedom and redemption. With an unforgettable score and a stunning production, this timeless masterpiece continues to inspire audiences with its unwavering message of hope and resilience. Book your tickets now and experience the remarkable human spirit brought to life on stage!

Les Misérables extends booking

About Les Misérables

After serving a 19-year prison sentence, Jean Valjean is released on parole, only to find himself back in the tumultuous and grimy streets of 19th-century France. Plagued by his criminal past, Valjean assumes a new identity in order to escape, but he is relentlessly pursued by the unforgiving Inspector Javert. Amidst the chaos, Valjean forms an unexpected bond with Cosette, a young girl trapped in a world of misery and despair without a parent to protect her. Their journey takes them through the tumultuous city of Paris, culminating in the heart of the June Rebellion of 1832, where they must confront their pasts in order to determine the course of their future.

The cast of Les Misérables

Starring in the current production of Les Misérables is David Thaxton as Javert, Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean, Robert Tripolino as Marius, Ava Brennan as Fantine, Nathania Ong as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, and Jordan Shaw as Enjolras.

The impressive ensemble of performers also includes Brad Barnley, Hazel Baldwin, Will Barratt, Cameron Burt, Natalie Chua, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Bryony Duncan, Louis Emmanuel, Sophie-May Feek, Melad Hamidi, Harry Jack, Christopher Jacobsen, Will Jennings, Benjamin Karran, Yazmin King, Bart Lambert, Sarah Lark, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Donald Craig Manuel, Jodie Nolan, Sam Peggs, Jo Stephenson, Phoebe Williams, and Ollie Wray.

The creatives of Les Misérables

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Les Misérables tickets are available now!

Will Cosette find her happy ending? Dream a dream and don’t miss out on this extension for this classic musical.