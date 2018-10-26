Layton Williams to star in Everybody's Talking About Jamie Oct 26, 2018 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach It has been announced that Layton Williams will take over for John McCrea in the starring role of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. John McCrea, who originated the role won the Best Actor in a Musical Award from WhatsOnStage and received an Olivier nomination for the same award, will leave the cast 26 January 2019, and be replaced by Williams from the 28th.

Pictured: Layton Williams as Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

It’s clear that Layton Williams has a big spotlight to fill but the actor seems prepared to meet the challenge. Williams is perhaps best known for playing Kylie, one of the lead characters in the BBC’s Beautiful People. He also starred in Bad Education alongside comedian Jack Whitehall. Though his television roles have been memorable, Layton Williams is no stranger to the stage.

He played the lead role in Billy Elliot the musical at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre. He has also starred in touring productions of Rent, Hairspray, and Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man. Just prior to beginning his role in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Williams will be performing in Kiss Me, Kate at the Sheffield Crucible Theatre.

Layton Williams’ first sashay across the Apollo Theatre stage will come just as RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage’s tenure as Miss Hedge comes to an end on 26 January.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is currently booking at the Apollo Theatre through 6 April 2019. Book your tickets now to see the current cast before they leave, and return to see Layton Williams as he steps confidently into the spotlight.