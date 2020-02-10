Last minute: Shows for Valentine’s Day Alternatives Feb 10, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Not everyone is a Valentine's person, for whatever reason, but that doesn’t mean you don’t get to celebrate or, if you’d rather, avoid the day altogether. Thankfully, we have the perfect shows that cater to those wanting a friend’s night out, for those who want an alternative to all the romance or for those who want something a little different this year. We’ve accumulated some “anti-Valentines” shows with the best availability, so you can get those last-minute plans booked!

The Woman in Black will suit whatever mood you're looking for this Valentine's Day

1. The Woman in Black

The Woman in Black is a brilliant fit no matter what you’re looking for this Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re wanting to spend the evening with friends, or you simply want an alternative, getting scared out of your wits in this intense and thrilling night of storytelling and drama is the perfect solution. Having been performing in the West End for over 30 years, this hugely successful production continues to draw in audiences dying to be transported to the realm of ghosts. The Woman In Black is a gripping night of theatre that will have you forgetting all about the outside world and clinging on to your theatre-going partner!

🎫 Book your The Woman in Black tickets here.

2. 9 to 5: The Musical

Are you looking for last-minute Galentine's plans? 9 to 5: The Musical is the perfect girl-power show for you and your friends! Based on the film and with a score from Dolly Parton herself, you’re guaranteed to have a great time. The show featuring songs such as ‘9 to 5’, ‘Backwoods Barbie’ and ‘Heart to Hart’, will have you feeling elated and on top of the world. In need of a winter warmer that will vanquish any woes? Then look no further than this queen of country, Dolly, smash-hit!

🎫 Book your 9 to 5: The Musical tickets here.

3. Magic Mike Live

Here’s the answer to your last-minute Galentines date; Magic Mike Live. Luckily for you, there is still some availability for V-day, and what better way to spend a night with your best friends than at the critically acclaimed raunchy dance show that will certainly get things heating up for you. For an unforgettable night that will see cutting choreography and mesmerising stunts, from a cast of extraordinary performers. Magic Mike Live tickets are going fast, so you’ll have to book quickly to steam things up this Valentines.

🎫 Book your Magic Mike Live tickets here.

4. Touching The Void

Touching the Void is so intense and gripping that you’ll likely forget that Valentines Day is even going on outside of the four walls of the Duke of York’s Theatre. So, if you’re not in the mood for Valentines this year, then this is your ideal getaway. This suspense-filled drama will have you on the edge of the seat as you’re transported to the Andes to witness a fight for survival. Staring death in the face and literally hanging on the edge of a snowy cliff, the perilous decision to cut the rope has to be made, knowing everything is at risk.

🎫 Book your Touching the Void tickets here.