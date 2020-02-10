Last minute: Perfect shows for Valentine’s Day Feb 10, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali January seemed like it lasted forever and at the same time, it still feels like Valentine’s Day has crept up on us. If you haven’t booked anything and you’re feeling the rush all of a sudden then you needn’t worry anymore. There’s no more perfect date than a trip to the theatre and we’ve narrowed down the best shows for a romantic evening out, that still have good availability.

& Juliet is a perfect show to see this Valentines!

1. & Juliet

The pop and musical theatre hybrid sensation is the must-see show in the West End right now and will make the most perfect date night for Valentines. & Juliet will ensure you leave the theatre buzzing with joy and singing all your favourite pop songs from the last thirty years. This new musical takes Shakespeare’s most popular tragedy and gives the ending a twist. Mix that with Max Martin’s epic discography and you’re in for a night you won’t forget and a large dose of intoxicating happiness.

🎫 Book your & Juliet tickets here.

2. The Wedding Singer

If you’re looking for something you’re already familiar with, then The Wedding Singer based on the smash-hit film of the same name is going to make a brilliant evening for you. Starring the Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton (Rock of Ages) as Robbie; famously played by Adam Sandler in the 1998 film opposite Drew Barrymore. The story follows Robbie, a brilliant wedding singer, who’s love for romance is squashed when his fiancée ditches him at the altar. His friend Julia helps him out of the dumpster, and he finds his passion for love when he finds himself falling for her, his engaged friend.

🎫 Book your The Wedding Singer tickets here.

3. Mamma Mia

Escape to the island this Valentines for a feel-good evening that will ensure your date is fun and romantic. Mamma Mia features all the hit ABBA songs and tells the story of Sophie who wants to be walked down the aisle by the dad she’s never met, so invites all three men from her mother’s past to her wedding in hopes she’ll know who he is when they meet. This story of love, friendship and identity will certainly warm the heart and leave you feeling exhilarated.

🎫 Book your Mamma Mia tickets here.

4. Waitress

The hit romantic comedy musical Waitress is currently starring Waitress composer Sara Bareilles! Bareilles plays Jenna Hunterson who is trapped in a loveless marriage and buries her head in sugar, butter, flour, and bakes her troubles away. When she discovers she has more than just a pie in the oven, a trip to her new gynaecologist leads to a ‘bad idea’ affair. If you’re looking for a sweet as pie date night idea, then Waitress is your go-to!

🎫 Book your Waitress tickets here.

5. The Great Gatsby

Take it back to the roaring 20s this Valentines Day and pay a visit to Gatsby’s for the greatest party in the West End. This interactive and immersive show will ensure an exciting experience like no other. This is a brilliant chance to witness F Scott Fitzgerald’s classic brought to life right before your eyes. Jay Gatsby may be a hopeless romantic but there’s no denying he throws the best parties, overflowing with decadence, excess and cocktails and champagne galore.

🎫 Book your The Great Gatsby tickets here.

If Valentines is not your cup of tea, then read here for some Valentines alternatives. Whether you’re anti-valentines or looking for a great way to spend galentines, we have the shows for you!