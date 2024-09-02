Kiss Me, Kate starring Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar set for cinema release

We’re guilty of grabbing the popcorn and settling in when a couple have a very public argument, and with the news that Kiss Me, Kate will be heading to cinemas later this year - we can do just that!

The critically acclaimed musical revival received a host of 5-star reviews when it opened at the Barbican earlier this year. Now we can see the sizzling show long after its final performance on 14 September 2024. Wunderbar!

Producer Howard Panter said: “The overwhelming response to Kiss Me, Kate has been nothing short of extraordinary. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this production to an even wider audience through the magic of cinema, ensuring that the joy of this very funny musical masterpiece resonates far beyond the stage. We’ll be announcing dates and cinemas later in September – but in the meantime, the Barbican show continues for just over two weeks more.”

Adrian Dunbar makes his musical stage debut as Fred Graham/Petruchio. Best known for his award winning performance as Ted Hastings in BBC phenomenon Line of Duty, Dunbar has always been a singer as well as an actor. In 1991 he co-wrote and starred in the musical film Hear My Song, and played Ridley, a singing detective, on ITV - which will have its second series this year.