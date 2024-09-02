Kiss Me, Kate starring Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar set for cinema release
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
We’re guilty of grabbing the popcorn and settling in when a couple have a very public argument, and with the news that Kiss Me, Kate will be heading to cinemas later this year - we can do just that!
The critically acclaimed musical revival received a host of 5-star reviews when it opened at the Barbican earlier this year. Now we can see the sizzling show long after its final performance on 14 September 2024. Wunderbar!
Producer Howard Panter said: “The overwhelming response to Kiss Me, Kate has been nothing short of extraordinary. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this production to an even wider audience through the magic of cinema, ensuring that the joy of this very funny musical masterpiece resonates far beyond the stage. We’ll be announcing dates and cinemas later in September – but in the meantime, the Barbican show continues for just over two weeks more.”
Adrian Dunbar makes his musical stage debut as Fred Graham/Petruchio. Best known for his award winning performance as Ted Hastings in BBC phenomenon Line of Duty, Dunbar has always been a singer as well as an actor. In 1991 he co-wrote and starred in the musical film Hear My Song, and played Ridley, a singing detective, on ITV - which will have its second series this year.
Joining Adrian, and also making her West End debut, is Broadway legend Stephanie J. Block who plays Lilli Vanessi/Katherine. The wickedly talented Stephanie was the first person to play Elphaba on tour, and later went on to reprise her role on Broadway. She won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical for her lead performance in The Cher Show.
The cast also includes Olivier nominee Charlie Stemp (Crazy for You) as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio, Georgina Onuorah (The Wizard of Oz) as Lois Lane/Bianca, WhatsOnStage Award winners Nigel Lindsay (An Enemy of the People) and Hammed Animashaun (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as the famous gangster pairing in the show, and Peter Davison (Doctor Who) as the General.
Kiss Me, Kate first premiered in 1948, where it won the first ever Best Musical Award at the Tonys. The playful production is a show within a show, which follows a theatre company trying to put on a production of Shakespeare’s The Taming Of The Shrew. The much-loved musical includes some of theatre’s most well-known numbers, including; 'It’s Too Darn Hot', 'So In Love', and 'Brush Up Your Shakespeare'.
The Cole Porter musical has been filmed live at London’s Barbican Theatre. Dates and participating venues in the UK and internationally are to be confirmed.
See it live before you see it on screen. The fast-paced farce must end 14 September 2024.