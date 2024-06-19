Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Kiss Me, Kate?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Kiss Me, Kate made history when it became the first ever Best Musical winner at the 3rd annual Tony Awards in 1949. 75 years, multiple TV adaptations and an Oscar winning 3D film later, the bawdy Broadway classic officially returned to the West End last night. But with the original production setting the (wunder)bar so high, could the latest revival starring Stephanie J. Block, Adrian Dunbar, Charlie Stemp and Georgina Onuorah live up to audiences expectations?

    What is Kiss Me, Kate about?

    A timeless romp through the world of theatre, Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy turns into a tragedy when bickering divorcées, Fred and Lilli, attempt to pull off a musical adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew. Putting the backstage drama firmly in the spotlight, this musical within a musical weaves together the on-stage and off-stage lives of a theatre company as they navigate love, jealousy, and mistaken identities.

    Featuring a full scale orchestra and a Tony award-winning score, did critics think the adaptation was Too Darn Hot, or were they left feeling cold? 

    Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Kiss Me, Kate?

    What are the critics saying about Kiss Me, Kate?

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘This is one of the must-see musicals of the summer’ - All That Dazzles 

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘An exhilarating revival’ - The Guardian 

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A supremely silly evening of summer escapism’ - The Independent           

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A scorchingly successful night out’ - WhatsOnStage                      

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A lush, wittily spectacular production’ - Time Out

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Block is a dynamic presence, wringing every drop of mirth and venom from the semi-operatic I Hate Men' - The Times

    Book Kiss Me, Kate tickets today!

    Playing for a strictly limited 15-week run at the Barbican Theatre, don’t miss your chance to see this critically acclaimed musical.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Hamilton the Musical in London

    Meet the cast of Hamilton

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical Hamilton opened in London in December 2017 at the Victoria Palace Thea... Read more

    Inside the Royal Opera House

    Royal Opera House Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    Home to The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera and The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House the Royal Opera House is one of ... Read more

    Tony Award Winners in the West End

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Ariana DeBose will be doing the thing (again), as she hosts the 77th annual Tony Awards at the David H Koch Theater a... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies