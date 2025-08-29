Kinky Boots Characters Guide Aug 29, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon After strutting its stuff at the Adelphi Theatre from 2015 to 2019, Kinky Boots is making a dazzling return to London. The hit musical will step back into the West End at the London Coliseum from March 17 to July 11, 2026. With Harvey Fierstein’s heartwarming book, Cyndi Lauper’s infectious score, and high-heeled choreography, this uplifting show blends glamour with grit. Let’s explore the unforgettable characters that give Kinky Boots its sparkle.

Kinky Boots Characters

Charlie Price

The reluctant heir to Price & Son, a struggling shoe factory in Northampton. Torn between duty to his late father’s legacy and his own ambitions, Charlie finds unexpected purpose when he teams up with Lola. His journey from uncertainty to confidence anchors the musical.

Lola (Simon)

The fabulous drag queen who inspires Charlie to create a new line of sturdy, stylish boots. Lola dazzles with wit, vulnerability, and powerhouse vocals in numbers like “Land of Lola” and “Not My Father’s Son.” Both glamorous and deeply human, Lola is the heart of the show.

Nicola

Charlie’s ambitious fiancée from London, focused on social status and a sleek city life. Her values clash with Charlie’s loyalty to Northampton, and when his dedication to the factory grows, their relationship unravels.

Lauren

A quick-witted and big-hearted factory worker who offers comic relief and surprising wisdom. Her solo, “The History of Wrong Guys,” reveals her feelings for Charlie, and she ultimately becomes his true partner.

Don

The tough factory foreman, resistant to change and skeptical of Lola. His arc from narrow-mindedness to acceptance provides humour and depth, showing that even the staunchest traditionalists can learn to change.

George

The dependable factory manager, practical and kind. George often acts as the voice of reason, helping Charlie and the team adapt to new ideas and keeping production moving.

Trish

A no-nonsense worker who balances warmth with witty asides. She brings humour to the factory scenes and highlights the community spirit at Price & Son.

The Angels

Lola’s glamorous troupe of drag performers. With high-energy dance numbers and dazzling costumes, they bring sparkle, sass, and joy to every scene they touch.

Mr. Price

Charlie’s late father, whose death leaves Charlie the factory and a heavy sense of responsibility. Though absent for much of the story, his legacy shapes Charlie’s journey.

Simon Sr.

Lola’s father, a stern figure who once tried to mold his son into a boxer. Their fractured relationship haunts Lola, but his memory fuels one of the show’s most emotional numbers, “Not My Father’s Son.”

With high heels, heart, and humour, the characters of Kinky Boots prove that the best way to fit in is to stand out.

