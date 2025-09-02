Karis Anderson and Alistair Brammer join Moulin Rouge! The Musical
| By Sian McBride
The rumour (wind)mill has been turning, but today we can finally reveal that Karis Anderson and Alistair Brammer will step into the spotlight as Satine and Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at London’s Piccadilly Theatre.
From 13 October 2025, Karis Anderson (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) will take on the iconic role of the sparkling diamond, Satine, while Alistair Brammer (Wicked) will play Christian, the hopelessly romantic writer who falls under her spell. Together the pair will lead the smash-hit musical into its fifth spectacular, spectacular year in the West End.
Anderson and Brammer will be joined by Craig Ryder (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Harold Zidler, Richard Lloyd King (The Book of Mormon) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ben Richards (Emmerdale) as The Duke, Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) as Santiago, Lindsey Tierney (Hamilton) as Nini, Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) and Helen K Wint (Oklahoma!) who alternate the role of Arabia, Matteo Johnson (Bat Out of Hell) as Baby Doll, Athena Collins (SIX The Musical) as La Chocolat, and Angela Marie Hurst (Motown: The Musical) as Alternate Satine.
The full cast is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Taylor Bradshaw, Lucy Campbell, James Davies-Williams, Katie Deacon, Joe Donovan, Myles Hart, Maiya Hikasa, Kalila Khan, Anabelle Laing, Melvin LeBlanc, Hollie Liburd, Mario Nicolaides, Chileshé Roberts-Bungoni, Dean Read, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Hassun Sharif, Elly Shaw, Jamie Shields, Grace Swaby-Moore, Catrin Thomas, Alex Tranter, Matt Trevorrow, Kevin Tristan and Ben Whitnall.
And that’s not all. New tickets go on sale 22 September 2025, extending bookings right through to 23 May 2026. So if you’ve ever dreamed of hearing “Come What May” live on stage, now’s your chance.
For those who haven’t yet stepped inside this glittering world: Moulin Rouge! The Musical takes us to Paris, 1899, a world of indulgence, decadence and pure spectacle. At its heart is the love story between Christian and Satine, tested by the power-hungry Duke and the fiery passion of the Bohemian revolutionaries. Featuring over 70 hit songs, from Lady Gaga to Elton John, it’s a genre-bending, heart-thumping, theatrical party like no other.
Fans of Baz Luhrmann’s iconic 2001 film will recognise the romance, the danger, the glamour, but this stage production is a reinvention, a mash-up musical that leaves audiences breathless night after night. “You can-can-can’t miss it.”