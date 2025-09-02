Karis Anderson and Alistair Brammer join Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The rumour (wind)mill has been turning, but today we can finally reveal that Karis Anderson and Alistair Brammer will step into the spotlight as Satine and Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at London’s Piccadilly Theatre.

From 13 October 2025, Karis Anderson (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) will take on the iconic role of the sparkling diamond, Satine, while Alistair Brammer (Wicked) will play Christian, the hopelessly romantic writer who falls under her spell. Together the pair will lead the smash-hit musical into its fifth spectacular, spectacular year in the West End.

Anderson and Brammer will be joined by Craig Ryder (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Harold Zidler, Richard Lloyd King (The Book of Mormon) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ben Richards (Emmerdale) as The Duke, Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) as Santiago, Lindsey Tierney (Hamilton) as Nini, Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) and Helen K Wint (Oklahoma!) who alternate the role of Arabia, Matteo Johnson (Bat Out of Hell) as Baby Doll, Athena Collins (SIX The Musical) as La Chocolat, and Angela Marie Hurst (Motown: The Musical) as Alternate Satine.