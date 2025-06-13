Menu
    Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    The West End is turning up the volume as Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical rocks back into London. Inspired by the legendary 1985 concert that changed the world, this bold new show hits the stage with global hits, real-life drama, and a tidal wave of nostalgia. Packed with anthems from Queen, U2, David Bowie, Elton John and more, it’s a celebration of the music, the moment—and the people who made it happen. But does this jukebox juggernaut hit all the right notes, or is it just living on a prayer?

    What is Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical about?

    More than a concert re-creation, Just For One Day dives behind the scenes of the global phenomenon that was Live Aid. The show follows the people who came together to stage a global event in response to a devastating humanitarian crisis. Sparked by news footage of the famine in Ethiopia, what began as a bold idea became a history-making concert watched by over one and a half billion people.

    Set to a soundtrack of era-defining hits, the musical captures the urgency, idealism and sheer chaos behind the scenes. It’s a story about the power of collective action—and the role music can play in bringing people together when it matters most. But does this stage version capture the spirit of a cultural turning point, or does it get lost in the noise?

    Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical

    What are the critics saying about Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical?

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Captures the spirit of unity and urgency that defined that day.’ – Theatre Weekly

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘No matter how old you are, there is something for everyone in this inspiring and immaculate musical.’ – All That Dazzles

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Without a weak link or a dull moment, Just For One Day is a show that perfectly captures a huge moment in rock history.’ – Theatre & Tonic

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘This is a rip-roaring musical that has a much stronger message than your typical jukebox piece.’ – The Reviews Hub

     

    What were the Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical reviews like during its sell-out Old Vic run?

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘This hit-filled Live Aid musical will fill you with nostalgia.’ – The Telegraph

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Celebration of what we can achieve when moved by compassion.’ – Daily Express

    ⭐⭐⭐ ‘Feel-good celebration of the power of music.’ – The Stage

    ⭐⭐⭐ ‘Live Aid didn’t need to be a musical, but this is a joy.’ – The i Paper

    Book tickets to Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical 

    Currently playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre until Saturday 10 January 2026, be sure to read about what we thought of the show in our review and find out which are the top 10 songs in the show

    🎫Book your tickets to Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical now.

     

