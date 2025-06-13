Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical

The West End is turning up the volume as Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical rocks back into London. Inspired by the legendary 1985 concert that changed the world, this bold new show hits the stage with global hits, real-life drama, and a tidal wave of nostalgia. Packed with anthems from Queen, U2, David Bowie, Elton John and more, it’s a celebration of the music, the moment—and the people who made it happen. But does this jukebox juggernaut hit all the right notes, or is it just living on a prayer?

What is Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical about?

More than a concert re-creation, Just For One Day dives behind the scenes of the global phenomenon that was Live Aid. The show follows the people who came together to stage a global event in response to a devastating humanitarian crisis. Sparked by news footage of the famine in Ethiopia, what began as a bold idea became a history-making concert watched by over one and a half billion people.

Set to a soundtrack of era-defining hits, the musical captures the urgency, idealism and sheer chaos behind the scenes. It’s a story about the power of collective action—and the role music can play in bringing people together when it matters most. But does this stage version capture the spirit of a cultural turning point, or does it get lost in the noise?