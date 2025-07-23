The Comedy About Spies Characters Guide Jul 23, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon From the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong comes The Comedy About Spies, a riotous West End comedy packed with mistaken identities, top-secret missions, and serious spycraft silliness. Set in a luxury London hotel, the story explodes into action when plans for a deadly weapon go missing—and everyone starts suspecting everyone else. But who are the characters driving this espionage escapade? Here’s your essential guide to the key roles in The Comedy About Spies, playing at the Noël Coward Theatre until Friday 5th September 2025.

The Comedy About Spies Characters: Who’s Who in the West End’s Laugh-Out-Loud Espionage Farce?

Bernard Wright - played by Henry Shields

A mild-mannered baker who stumbles into a global spy war while trying to propose to his girlfriend. Sweet, nervous, and utterly out of his depth, Bernard becomes an accidental hero at the centre of the chaos.

Rosemary Wilson – played by Adele James

Bernard’s ambitious and polished girlfriend, Rosemary has checked into the hotel for a work conference—or so she says. Cool and composed, she seems distracted, distant, and maybe even involved with her tennis instructor, Marco. Is she planning to break up with Bernard?!

Lance Buchanan – played by Dave Hearn

A zealous CIA agent with a penchant for dramatic entrances, a track record of bungled missions and ill-advised plans. Lance is determined to uncover the truth—preferably while looking heroic—and often finds himself outwitted by just about everyone.

Janet Buchanan – played by Nancy Zamit

Lance’s formidable mother and a retired CIA agent, Janet isn’t about to let her son handle an international mission without her input—whether he wants it or not. Fiercely protective, sharp-tongued, and always a step ahead, she barrels into the operation with her own opinions, instincts, and a suitcase full of unsolicited advice. Wherever Lance goes, Janet’s not far behind… and usually causing chaos.

Sergei Ivanov – played by Chris Leask

A cheerful, overenthusiastic KGB agent posing as half of a British married couple. Sergei’s elaborate lies and relentless optimism drive his partner up the wall—and audiences into fits of laughter.

Elena Popov – played by Charlie Russell

Sergei’s far more serious KGB partner. Disguised as his “wife,” Elena grows increasingly frustrated with their spiralling cover story. Witty, sharp, and dry-humoured, she’s the grounded foil to Sergei’s madness.

Douglas Woodbead – played by Henry Lewis

A struggling actor convinced he’s landed a role in the next Bond movie. Douglas’s misplaced confidence and unintentional involvement in the mission make him one of the funniest figures on stage.

Mr Tipton – played by Greg Tannahill

The ever-dutiful manager of the Piccadilly Hotel, Mr Tipton is juggling demanding guests, mysterious goings-on, and the looming threat of a secret shopper visit that could make or break his career. Polite, professional, and increasingly frazzled, he’s desperate to keep everything running smoothly—even as chaos breaks out around him.

Read our review of the show to find out more and be sure to book your The Comedy About Spies tickets now to meet the most hilariously incompetent team of international agents the West End has ever seen.