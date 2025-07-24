Starlight Express Character Guide Jul 24, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Starlight Express returned to London in 2024—revved up, reimagined, and ready to race at the purpose-built Starlight Auditorium at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical combines high-octane choreography, roller-skating stunts, and a soaring score to tell the story of a child's train set brought thrillingly to life. Inside a young child’s imagination, a group of personified trains battle it out to be the fastest engine in the world. With a brand-new character joining the line-up, this latest production is full steam ahead.

Starlight Express Character Guide: Who’s Who in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s High-Speed Musical?

Here’s your essential guide to the characters powering this electrifying West End revival.

Control

The child whose imagination fuels the entire story. Control acts as narrator, commentator, and sometimes even referee for the train races. Innocent, curious, and endlessly enthusiastic, Control reminds us that Starlight Express is, at its heart, a child’s game—with real emotional stakes.

Rusty

The sweet, underestimated steam engine who dreams of winning. Rusty may not have the power or flash of the other trains, but he believes in love, loyalty, and the legendary Starlight Express. His journey is about proving that heart matters more than horsepower.

Pearl

An elegant observation coach with big dreams. Pearl is gentle, romantic, and caught between rival engines—torn between showy speed and genuine connection. Her story explores what it means to choose love over status.

Greaseball

A swaggering diesel engine who plays dirty and races hard. Greaseball is bold, brash, and used to getting their own way—but when the pressure mounts, their confidence starts to crack.

Electra

A futuristic electric engine with serious flair. Electra is sleek, powerful, and puts on a literal light show. A true show-off with a high-voltage presence, he believes he’s the future of rail—and expects everyone else to agree.

Dinah

The Southern dining car with a big voice and bigger heart. Devoted to Greaseball at first, Dinah’s story is one of self-respect, resilience, and standing up for what she deserves.

Momma

The warm, wise buffet car who looks out for the younger trains. With powerhouse vocals and plenty of sass, Momma keeps things running smoothly and always tells it like it is.

Hydra (New Character Alert!)

Brand-new to this production, Hydra is a cutting-edge train with a multi-headed design and maximum speed. Flashy and formidable, Hydra brings fresh energy—and fresh competition—to the race. And, trust us, the new song Hydrogen is one of the catchiest on the tracklist - you’re going to love it!

Ready to ride? Our Guide to the Songs should keep you on track before you book your Starlight Express tickets now and meet the fastest (and most fabulous) engines in town.


