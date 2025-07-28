A Guide to Oliver! Characters

More? Yes please. Since opening in the Gielgud Theatre in December 2024, Lionel Bart’s iconic musical has taken London by storm. Adapted from Charles Dicken’s classic novel, get to know the characters of Oliver! like never before.

Who are the main Oliver characters?

From kind-hearted souls and villainous thieves to menacing antagonists, let's get to know the characters of Oliver!

Oliver

An orphan born in a workhouse, Oliver endures a life of hardship and cruelty. Despite the harsh environment and rough treatment, he remains a sincere and innocent child, whose natural charm captures the interest of several wealthy benefactors.

Fagin

A cunning and manipulative career criminal, Fagin recruits homeless children and teaches them to steal for him, particularly by picking pockets. He also deals in stolen goods obtained by others. Rather than committing crimes personally, he relies on others to carry them out, allowing them to face the consequences while he remains behind the scenes.

Nancy

A young prostitute and former child pickpocket under Fagin’s influence, Nancy is also romantically involved with Bill Sikes. Her deep attachment to Sikes clashes with her moral conscience, especially when he mistreats Oliver. Despite her involvement in crime, Nancy stands out as one of the most noble characters in the story.

Bill Sikes

A ruthless career criminal raised in Fagin’s gang, Sikes is both Nancy’s pimp and lover. He shows a strange mix of brutality and reluctant affection toward her and his dog, Bull’s-eye.

The Artful Dodger

Jack Dawkins, known as the Dodger, is the smartest of Fagin’s pickpockets. Although he is about the same age as Oliver, the Dodger speaks and dresses like an adult. He is the one who introduces Oliver to Fagin.

Mr Brownlow

A kind and compassionate wealthy man, he has a lot of love for Oliver and becomes the charming young child’s first mentor, guiding and supporting him.