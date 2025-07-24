Best Theatre in 2025 - Must See Shows

Menu
    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    We’re only halfway through, but 2025 has already been a fantastic year for theatre! Following Jamie Lloyd’s bloody brilliant revival of Sunset Boulevard last year, the visionary director returned with not one, not two, but three more offerings including; Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell and the balcony blockbuster, Evita starring Rachel Zegler. It may have felt like it, but it wasn’t just Llyod’s name above the theatre doors these past few months. Disney’s Hercules went the distance and made the leap from our screens to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane stage, while Clueless got the ultimate makeover and made the move to Trafalgar Theatre. And they weren’t the only film to stage adaptations, we were also treated to Burlesque the Musical, starring Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Orfeh, and Titanique, the Olivier Award-winning musical which retells Jack and Rose’s story from Celine Dion's point of view.

    If you prefer flicking through pages to the flicks, then the West End was more than happy to accommodate, old sport, with the Broadway transfer of The Great Gatsby! Another Broadway transfer making waves, and some serious tunes, was the most Tony nominated play of all time, Stereophonic. And that was just in the first seven months! 

    And it doesn’t end there! We still have plenty of shows to look forward to in the latter half of the year. From a 422 year old play to a brand new marmalade loving musical, there’s something for everyone. So settle down, and read up on the best theatre shows to see in 2025. 

    Good Night, Oscar | 31 July

    Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) reprises his Tony Award-winning role in this highly anticipated Broadway transfer. Playing at the Barbican for a strictly limited 7-week run, Hayes is joined by Evening Standard Award winner Rosalie Craig, and original cast member Ben Rappaport.

    A compelling drama that centers on the famously quick-witted pianist and entertainer Oscar Levant, Good Night, Oscar takes place during a single night in 1958. Set backstage at The Tonight Show, the play follows Levant as he prepares for a live television appearance that spirals into a raw and revealing confrontation with his personal demons. 

    Known for his acerbic humour and candid discussions of mental illness, Levant uses his sharp tongue and musical genius to mask inner turmoil. The play explores the fine line between brilliance and instability, offering a poignant, often darkly funny portrait of a tortured artist grappling with fame, addiction, and the expectations of an unforgiving industry.

    Book Good Night, Oscar tickets today

    Every Brilliant Thing | 1 August 

    The Edinburgh Fringe phenomenon transfers to the West End for the very first time! The one person play will star Lenny Henry, Jonny Donahoe, Ambika Mod, Sue Perkins and Minnie Driver over the course of its strictly limited run @sohoplace. Make sure you check the performance schedule to catch your favourite, or watch all 5 performers, we won’t judge! 

    A deeply moving and surprisingly uplifting play that explores the impact of depression and the resilience of the human spirit. Told through direct audience interaction, the story follows a narrator who, as a child, begins compiling a list of all the brilliant things worth living for, starting with “ice cream”. The list is given as a desperate bid to help their mother cope with mental illness. 

    As the list grows over the years, so does the narrator's understanding of love, loss, and the complexities of mental health. With humour, honesty, and warmth, the show invites its audience to participate in a shared journey of connection, hope, and finding joy in life’s small, everyday wonders.

    Book Every Brilliant Thing tickets today

    Born With Teeth | 13 August 

    Ncuti Gatwa’s first role since regenerating into Billie Piper earlier this year, the UK premiere of Born With Teeth is an electric two-hander that delves into the complicated relationship between William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe. 

    A sharp, witty, and charged play that imagines a fictional meeting between two of England’s greatest writers: the established and politically cautious William Shakespeare and the fiery, rebellious young playwright Christopher Marlowe. Set in the tense atmosphere of Elizabethan England, where espionage and artistic censorship loom large, the play unfolds as the two men collaborate, clash, and circle one another with a mix of admiration, rivalry, and desire. 

    As their creative and personal tensions escalate, Born With Teeth becomes a taut, intimate exploration of power, ambition, and the volatile alchemy of genius.

    Book Born With Teeth tickets today

    The Producers | 30 August

    The first major London revival of Mel BrooksThe Producers is majorly good. The entire run sold-out at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2024, so jump on your chance to see it when it transfers to the Garrick Theatre this summer. 

    Max Bialystock and timid accountant Leo Bloom hatch a scheme to get rich by producing the worst musical ever made; Springtime for Hitler. To their horror, the outrageous show becomes an unexpected hit. As the duo scrambles to deal with the fallout of their failed scam, chaos ensues, complete with eccentric characters, over-the-top musical numbers, and biting satire. 

    A fast-paced, irreverent romp that skewers show business while celebrating its madness - it's a disaster, a catastrophe, an outrage.. that you haven’t booked your ticket yet.

    Book The Producers tickets today

    The Lady From The Sea | 10 September 

    Oscar winner, Alicia Vikander, makes her UK stage debut opposite The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln in Henrik Ibsen’s The Lady from the Sea. Adapted and directed by Simon Stone (Yerma, The Dig) the fresh retelling is shore to be awash with waves of praise and adulation. 

    A lyrical and psychologically rich drama that centers on Ellida, the restless wife of a provincial doctor, who is haunted by memories of a mysterious former lover from her past. 

    Living in a small Norwegian town by the fjords, Ellida feels trapped by her domestic life and drawn to the freedom symbolized by the sea. When the enigmatic stranger returns, she is forced to confront her desires, identity, and the meaning of true choice in marriage and life.

    Blending realism with symbolism, the play explores themes of longing, freedom, and the deep currents of emotional and existential conflict.

    Book The Lady From The Sea tickets today

    Clarkston | 17 September 

    Following his stand-out performance in Sweeny Todd on Broadway, Heartstopper’s Joe Locke makes his West End debut in this UK premiere.  

    A quietly powerful contemporary play, Clarkston takes place in a small, struggling town in eastern Washington, where two young men, Jake, a descendant of the town’s namesake explorer, and Chris, a gay man fleeing personal and familial pain, form an unexpected bond while working at a Costco.

    As they navigate dead-end jobs, fading dreams, and the weight of generational disappointment, their growing friendship becomes a fragile lifeline in a landscape marked by economic and emotional stagnation. 

    With empathy and honesty, Clarkston examines themes of identity, isolation, and the search for meaning in a world that often feels devoid of possibility.

    Book Clarkston tickets today

    Punch | 22 September

    Following a sold-out critically acclaimed run at the Young Vic and on Broadway, Punch finally transfers to the West End this Autumn! 

    Jacob, a teenager from Nottingham, spends his Saturday nights seeking thrills with his friends. One fateful evening, an impulsive punch leads to fatal consequences. After serving prison time, Jacob finds himself lost and directionless. Searching for answers, Joan and David – the parents of his victim James – ask to meet, sparking a profound transformation in Jacob’s life.  

    An extraordinary true story is adapted for the stage in a gripping, high-energy and deeply moving production, this is a powerful true story of hope, humanity, and the possibility of change. 

    Book Punch tickets today

    Othello | 23 October 

    David Harewood reprises the titular role 28 years after he became the first black man to take on the role. For his second outing, he is joined by an all-star cast including Toby Jones OBE (Iago), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Desdemona), Luke Treadaway (Cassio), and Vinette Robinson (Emilia). 

    One of William Shakespeare’s most gripping tragedies, Othello tells the story of a noble and accomplished Moorish general in the Venetian army whose life unravels under the manipulations of his envious ensign, Iago. When Othello secretly marries Desdemona, a young Venetian woman, Iago - fueled by jealousy and ambition - sets a ruthless plan in motion to convince Othello of her infidelity. Consumed by doubt and emotional torment, Othello’s trust is eroded, leading to devastating consequences.

    A timeless exploration of love, race, betrayal, and the destructive power of jealousy, Othello remains a haunting study of how manipulation can twist perception and ruin lives.

    Book Othello tickets today 

    Paddington the Musical | 1 November 

    Everybody’s marmalade munching bear is taking a break from the silver screen to grace the stage at the Savoy Theatre. With direction from multi award winner, Luke Sheppard (Starlight Express, & Juliet) and music from Brit Award winning member of McFly, Tom Fletcher, it promises to be a delicious treat, sweet enough to rival Paddington’s favourite. 

    Michael Bond’s beloved bear comes to life in this heartwarming and whimsical stage adaptation, packed with charm, music, and marmalade. 

    The story follows Paddington, a polite and curious bear from Peru, as he arrives in London and is taken in by the kind-hearted Brown family. As Paddington tries to adapt to life in a new city, his well-meaning adventures often lead to hilarious chaos - but also unexpected friendships and important lessons about kindness, acceptance, and the meaning of home. 

    Filled with lively songs, and a few hard stares, Paddington the Musical will delight audiences of all ages with its message that even the smallest bear can make a big difference.

    Book Paddington the Musical tickets soon

    All My Sons | 14 November 

    It’s an all-star line-up for All My Sons, with Bryan Cranston, Paapa Essiedu, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Tom Glynn-Carney and Hayley Squires taking to the stage in Ivo van Hove’s revival. 

    Arthur Miller’s powerful American tragedy unfolds in the aftermath of World War II, exposing the moral cost of success and the painful consequences of denial.

    Set in a quiet suburban backyard, the play centers on Joe Keller, a prosperous businessman who harbors a dark secret about his role in a wartime manufacturing scandal that led to the deaths of 21 pilots. As his son Chris hopes to move forward - both in love and in life - long-buried truths emerge, forcing the Keller family to confront the devastating gap between self-justification and responsibility. 

    With its piercing exploration of guilt, loyalty, and the American Dream, All My Sons remains a searing indictment of personal and social accountability.

    Book All My Sons tickets today

    Christmas Carol Goes Wrong | 6 December 

    Mischief has had a busy 2025! As well as celebrating the 4,000th performance of The Play That Goes Wrong and opening a brand new play, The Comedy About Spies, to critical acclaim, they’re also set to launch a brand new christmas show, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

    A riotous, slapstick comedy that hilariously derails the beloved holiday classic. When the accident-prone Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society attempts to stage A Christmas Carol, their well-meaning production quickly descends into utter chaos. Sets collapse, lines are forgotten, egos clash, and technical disasters abound, all while the actors desperately try to keep the show going. 

    With impeccable comic timing and escalating absurdity, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong is a festive theatrical disaster that celebrates the joy of live performance, and the hilarity that ensues when absolutely nothing goes according to plan.

    Book Christmas Carol Goes Wrong tickets today

