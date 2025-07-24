Best Theatre in 2025 - Must See Shows

We’re only halfway through, but 2025 has already been a fantastic year for theatre! Following Jamie Lloyd’s bloody brilliant revival of Sunset Boulevard last year, the visionary director returned with not one, not two, but three more offerings including; Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell and the balcony blockbuster, Evita starring Rachel Zegler. It may have felt like it, but it wasn’t just Llyod’s name above the theatre doors these past few months. Disney’s Hercules went the distance and made the leap from our screens to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane stage, while Clueless got the ultimate makeover and made the move to Trafalgar Theatre. And they weren’t the only film to stage adaptations, we were also treated to Burlesque the Musical, starring Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Orfeh, and Titanique, the Olivier Award-winning musical which retells Jack and Rose’s story from Celine Dion's point of view.

If you prefer flicking through pages to the flicks, then the West End was more than happy to accommodate, old sport, with the Broadway transfer of The Great Gatsby! Another Broadway transfer making waves, and some serious tunes, was the most Tony nominated play of all time, Stereophonic. And that was just in the first seven months!

And it doesn’t end there! We still have plenty of shows to look forward to in the latter half of the year. From a 422 year old play to a brand new marmalade loving musical, there’s something for everyone. So settle down, and read up on the best theatre shows to see in 2025.

Good Night, Oscar | 31 July

Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) reprises his Tony Award-winning role in this highly anticipated Broadway transfer. Playing at the Barbican for a strictly limited 7-week run, Hayes is joined by Evening Standard Award winner Rosalie Craig, and original cast member Ben Rappaport.

A compelling drama that centers on the famously quick-witted pianist and entertainer Oscar Levant, Good Night, Oscar takes place during a single night in 1958. Set backstage at The Tonight Show, the play follows Levant as he prepares for a live television appearance that spirals into a raw and revealing confrontation with his personal demons.

Known for his acerbic humour and candid discussions of mental illness, Levant uses his sharp tongue and musical genius to mask inner turmoil. The play explores the fine line between brilliance and instability, offering a poignant, often darkly funny portrait of a tortured artist grappling with fame, addiction, and the expectations of an unforgiving industry.

Every Brilliant Thing | 1 August

The Edinburgh Fringe phenomenon transfers to the West End for the very first time! The one person play will star Lenny Henry, Jonny Donahoe, Ambika Mod, Sue Perkins and Minnie Driver over the course of its strictly limited run @sohoplace. Make sure you check the performance schedule to catch your favourite, or watch all 5 performers, we won’t judge!

A deeply moving and surprisingly uplifting play that explores the impact of depression and the resilience of the human spirit. Told through direct audience interaction, the story follows a narrator who, as a child, begins compiling a list of all the brilliant things worth living for, starting with “ice cream”. The list is given as a desperate bid to help their mother cope with mental illness.

As the list grows over the years, so does the narrator's understanding of love, loss, and the complexities of mental health. With humour, honesty, and warmth, the show invites its audience to participate in a shared journey of connection, hope, and finding joy in life’s small, everyday wonders.

Born With Teeth | 13 August

Ncuti Gatwa’s first role since regenerating into Billie Piper earlier this year, the UK premiere of Born With Teeth is an electric two-hander that delves into the complicated relationship between William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe.

A sharp, witty, and charged play that imagines a fictional meeting between two of England’s greatest writers: the established and politically cautious William Shakespeare and the fiery, rebellious young playwright Christopher Marlowe. Set in the tense atmosphere of Elizabethan England, where espionage and artistic censorship loom large, the play unfolds as the two men collaborate, clash, and circle one another with a mix of admiration, rivalry, and desire.

As their creative and personal tensions escalate, Born With Teeth becomes a taut, intimate exploration of power, ambition, and the volatile alchemy of genius.

The Producers | 30 August

The first major London revival of Mel Brooks’ The Producers is majorly good. The entire run sold-out at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2024, so jump on your chance to see it when it transfers to the Garrick Theatre this summer.

Max Bialystock and timid accountant Leo Bloom hatch a scheme to get rich by producing the worst musical ever made; Springtime for Hitler. To their horror, the outrageous show becomes an unexpected hit. As the duo scrambles to deal with the fallout of their failed scam, chaos ensues, complete with eccentric characters, over-the-top musical numbers, and biting satire.

A fast-paced, irreverent romp that skewers show business while celebrating its madness - it's a disaster, a catastrophe, an outrage.. that you haven’t booked your ticket yet.

The Lady From The Sea | 10 September

Oscar winner, Alicia Vikander, makes her UK stage debut opposite The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln in Henrik Ibsen’s The Lady from the Sea. Adapted and directed by Simon Stone (Yerma, The Dig) the fresh retelling is shore to be awash with waves of praise and adulation.

A lyrical and psychologically rich drama that centers on Ellida, the restless wife of a provincial doctor, who is haunted by memories of a mysterious former lover from her past.

Living in a small Norwegian town by the fjords, Ellida feels trapped by her domestic life and drawn to the freedom symbolized by the sea. When the enigmatic stranger returns, she is forced to confront her desires, identity, and the meaning of true choice in marriage and life.

Blending realism with symbolism, the play explores themes of longing, freedom, and the deep currents of emotional and existential conflict.

