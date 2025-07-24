Menu
    Meet the West End cast of Oliver!

    Posted on | By Izzy Amer

    Fresh from a sell-out season at Chichester Festival Theatre, Lionel Bart’s iconic musical has returned to the West End. The critically acclaimed revival is packed with a host of stars, so there's no need to ask for more! But who's picking a pocket or two at the Gielgud Theatre?

    Who plays Oliver Twist in Oliver?

    The iconic role of Oliver is currently being shared between four young stars – William Barker, Sebastian Elton, Isaac Nelson and Odo Rowntree-Bailly.

    Who plays Fagin in Oliver?

    Simon Lipkin takes on the role of Fagin, receiving an Olivier Award nomination for his portayal. Lipkin has previously starred as Buddy the Elf in Elf The Musical and Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls.

    Who plays Nancy in Oliver?

    Living a Fine Life as Nancy is Shanay Holmes. Shanay’s previous credits include the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard Musical.

    Who plays Bill Sikes in Oliver?

    Aaron Sidwell plays the terrifying Bill Sikes. Sidwell has played Fiyero in Wicked, and Ham in Children of Eden.

    Who plays the Artful Dodger in Oliver?

    Billy Jenkins makes his adult West End debut as the Artful Dodger, as a child he played Gavroche in Les Misérables!

    Who’s in the current West End cast of Oliver?

    The cast features Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Mr Bumble (Only Fools and Horses The Musical), Katy Secombe as Widow Corney (MAMMA MIA!), Stephen Matthews as Mr Sowerberry (The Moustrap), Jamie Birkett as Mrs Sowerberry (The Play That Goes Wrong), Philip Franks as Mr Brownlow (Witness for the Prosecution), and Ava Brennan as Alternate Nancy (Hamilton).

    The cast is completed by Rachael ArcherTegan Bannister (The Lion King), Adam Boardman (Les Misérables), Lois CraigHarry CrossStephen John Davis (Phantom of the Opera), Dan HandBethany Huckle (42nd Street), Callum Hudson (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Ebony Jonelle (The Crucible), Bethan KeensDanny Lane (Oliver!), Isabelle Methven (School of Rock), Peter Nash (Jersey Boys), Josh Patel-FosterSam Peggs (Les Misérables), Jasmine Sakyiama (Bugsy Malone), Wendy Somerville (Hairpspray), Charlie Stripp (Les Misérables), Leah Vassell (Six The Musical), Matthew Whennell-Clark (Matilda The Musical) and Lochlan White.

    There’s no need to be Reviewing the Situation - book your official tickets to see Oliver! today!

    By Izzy Amer

