& Juliet dominates WhatsOnStage Award nominee announcements! Dec 6, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The nominees for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards have been announced after audiences voted and had their say. Now the nominees have been decided, it is time to vote for your winner but who is up for an award? There are many big names nominated, Tom Hiddleston, Claire Foy, etc, and many shows have been honoured but it’s brand new musical which recently opened in the West End, & Juliet, that comes out on top in the musical categories; with 13 nominations. Read below to see all the nominations in the 25 different categories.

Best New Musical (sponsored by h Club London)

Waitress (Adelphi Theatre)

& Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre/Opera House, Manchester)

Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)

Only Fools and Horses (Theatre Royal Haymarket)

Dear Evan Hansen (Noel Coward Theatre)

Best Actress in a Musical (sponsored by Café de Paris)

Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins

Lucie Jones for Waitress

Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet

Katharine McPhee for Waitress

Tracie Bennett for Mame

Best Actor in a Musical

Oliver Tompsett for & Juliet

David Hunter for Waitress

Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen

Jac Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (sponsored by Newman Displays)

Melanie La Barrie for & Juliet

Laura Baldwin for Waitress

Rachel Tucker for Come From Away

Marisha Wallace for Waitress

Cassidy Janson for & Juliet

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (sponsored by The Umbrella Rooms)

Jordan Luke Gage for & Juliet

Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen

Jason Donovan for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Joe Sugg for Waitress

Oscar Conlon-Murray for Only Fools and Horses the Musical

Best Musical Revival (sponsored by Concord Theatricals)

Evita (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre)

Mame (Hope Mill Theatre)

Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (The London Palladium)

9 to 5 the Musical (Savoy Theatre)

Best New Play (sponsored by Ticketmaster)

Appropriate (Donmar Warehouse)

Life of Pi (Sheffield Theatres)

The Doctor (Almeida Theatre)

The Son (Kiln Theatre/Duke of York’s Theatre)

My Beautiful Laundrette (UK Tour)

Best Off-West End Production (sponsored by Les Miserables)

Fiver (Southwark Playhouse)

Preludes (Southwark Playhouse)

The View UpStairs (Soho Theatre)

High Fidelity (The Turbine Theatre)

Falsettos (The Other Palace)

Best Regional Production (sponsored by MTI Europe)

West Side Story (Royal Exchange, Manchester)

The Color Purple (Curve, Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome)

My Beautiful Laundrette (UK Tour)

Mame (Hope Mill Theatre)

Best Actress in a Play (sponsored by Tonic Theatre)

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm

Zawe Ashton for Betrayal

Sharon D Clarke for Death of a Salesman

Claire Foy for Lungs

Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor

Best Actor in a Play (sponsored by Edwardian Hotels)

Matt Smith for Lungs

Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman

Tom Hiddleston for Betrayal

Andrew Scott for Present Laughter

Laurie Kynaston for The Son

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Indira Varma for Present Laughter

Monica Dolan for All About Eve

Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter

Ria Zmitrowicz for The Doctor

Isabella Pappas for Appropriate

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Hareet Deol for My Beautiful Laundrette

Alexandra Vlahos for Peter Pan

Charlie Cox for Betrayal

Giles Terera for Rosmersholm

Hammed Animashaun for A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Best Play Revivals (sponsored by JHI Marketing)

Present Laughter (The Old Vic)

Lungs (The Old Vic)

Death of a Salesman (Young Vic/Piccadilly Theatre)

Betrayal (Harold Pinter Theatre)

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bridge Theatre)

Best Direction (sponsored by LOVEtheatre)

Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliot for Death of a Salesman

Matthew Warchus for Lungs

Jamie Lloyd for Evita

Matthew Warchus for Present Laughter

Robert Icke for The Doctor

Best Choreography

Fabian Aloise for Evita

Nick Winston for Mame

Matthew Bourne for Romeo and Juliet

Jennifer Weber for & Juliet

Kelly Devine for Come From Away

Best Costume Design

Paloma Young for & Juliet

Lez Brotherston for Romeo and Juliet

Philip Witcomb for Mame

Katrina Lindsay for Small Island

Rob Howell for Present Laughter

Best Video Design (sponsored by PRG)

Jon Driscoll for Small Island

Will Duke for Grief is the Thing With Feathers

Andrzej Goulding for & Juliet

P J McEvoy for Falsettos

Ewan Jones Morris for A Very Expensive Poison

Best Sound Design (sponsored by Stage Sound Services)

Gareth Owen for & Juliet

Gareth Owen for Come From Away

Mick Potter for The Light in the Piazza

Nick Lidster for Evita

Ben Harrison for Mame

Best Set Design (sponsored by Sine Digital)

Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet

Rob Howell for Present Laughter

Rae Smith for The Night of the Iguana

Robert Jones for The Light in the Piazza

Soutra Gilmour for Evita

Best Musical Direction

John Rigby for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Alex Parker for Mame

Kimberley Grigsby for The Light in the Piazza

Ian Eisendrath, Alan Berry and team for Come From Away

Alan Williams for Evita

Best Lighting Design (sponsored by White Light)

Jon Clark for Evita

Howard Hudson for & Juliet

Ben Cracknell for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Jessica Hung Han Yun for Equus

Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone for Present Laughter

Best Graphic Design (sponsored by Hexagon Print)

Captain Corelli’s Mandolin

Rosmersholm

Equus

Evita

& Juliet

You can now vote for the winner of the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards winners. Whether you want to put all your eggs in one basket and see that & Juliet wins as many of those 13 nominations as possible or you're torn between your favourites, you have until 27 January 2020 to cast your votes. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 1 March 2020 at the Prince of Wales Theatre.