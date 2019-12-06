Menu
    & Juliet dominates WhatsOnStage Award nominee announcements!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The nominees for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards have been announced after audiences voted and had their say. Now the nominees have been decided, it is time to vote for your winner but who is up for an award? There are many big names nominated, Tom Hiddleston, Claire Foy, etc, and many shows have been honoured but it’s brand new musical which recently opened in the West End, & Juliet, that comes out on top in the musical categories; with 13 nominations. Read below to see all the nominations in the 25 different categories.

    Best New Musical (sponsored by h Club London)

    Waitress (Adelphi Theatre)
    & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre/Opera House, Manchester)
    Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)
    Only Fools and Horses (Theatre Royal Haymarket)
    Dear Evan Hansen (Noel Coward Theatre)

    Best Actress in a Musical (sponsored by Café de Paris)

    Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins
    Lucie Jones for Waitress
    Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet
    Katharine McPhee for Waitress
    Tracie Bennett for Mame

    Best Actor in a Musical

    Oliver Tompsett for & Juliet
    David Hunter for Waitress
    Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen
    Jac Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
    Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins

    Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (sponsored by Newman Displays)

    Melanie La Barrie for & Juliet
    Laura Baldwin for Waitress
    Rachel Tucker for Come From Away
    Marisha Wallace for Waitress
    Cassidy Janson for & Juliet

    Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (sponsored by The Umbrella Rooms)

    Jordan Luke Gage for & Juliet
    Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen
    Jason Donovan for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
    Joe Sugg for Waitress
    Oscar Conlon-Murray for Only Fools and Horses the Musical

    Best Musical Revival (sponsored by Concord Theatricals)

    Evita (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre)
    Mame (Hope Mill Theatre)
    Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre)
    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (The London Palladium)
    9 to 5 the Musical (Savoy Theatre)

    Best New Play (sponsored by Ticketmaster)

    Appropriate (Donmar Warehouse)
    Life of Pi (Sheffield Theatres)
    The Doctor (Almeida Theatre)
    The Son (Kiln Theatre/Duke of York’s Theatre)
    My Beautiful Laundrette (UK Tour)

    Best Off-West End Production (sponsored by Les Miserables)

    Fiver (Southwark Playhouse)
    Preludes (Southwark Playhouse)
    The View UpStairs (Soho Theatre)
    High Fidelity (The Turbine Theatre)
    Falsettos (The Other Palace)

    Best Regional Production (sponsored by MTI Europe)

    West Side Story (Royal Exchange, Manchester)
    The Color Purple (Curve, Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome)
    My Beautiful Laundrette (UK Tour)
    Mame (Hope Mill Theatre)

    Best Actress in a Play (sponsored by Tonic Theatre)

    Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm
    Zawe Ashton for Betrayal
    Sharon D Clarke for Death of a Salesman
    Claire Foy for Lungs
    Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor

    Best Actor in a Play (sponsored by Edwardian Hotels)

    Matt Smith for Lungs
    Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman
    Tom Hiddleston for Betrayal
    Andrew Scott for Present Laughter
    Laurie Kynaston for The Son

    Best Supporting Actress in a Play

    Indira Varma for Present Laughter
    Monica Dolan for All About Eve
    Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter
    Ria Zmitrowicz for The Doctor
    Isabella Pappas for Appropriate

    Best Supporting Actor in a Play

    Hareet Deol for My Beautiful Laundrette
    Alexandra Vlahos for Peter Pan
    Charlie Cox for Betrayal
    Giles Terera for Rosmersholm
    Hammed Animashaun for A Midsummer Night’s Dream

    Best Play Revivals (sponsored by JHI Marketing)

    Present Laughter (The Old Vic)
    Lungs (The Old Vic)
    Death of a Salesman (Young Vic/Piccadilly Theatre)
    Betrayal (Harold Pinter Theatre)
    A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bridge Theatre)

    Best Direction (sponsored by LOVEtheatre)

    Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliot for Death of a Salesman
    Matthew Warchus for Lungs
    Jamie Lloyd for Evita
    Matthew Warchus for Present Laughter
    Robert Icke for The Doctor

    Best Choreography

    Fabian Aloise for Evita
    Nick Winston for Mame
    Matthew Bourne for Romeo and Juliet
    Jennifer Weber for & Juliet
    Kelly Devine for Come From Away

    Best Costume Design

    Paloma Young for & Juliet
    Lez Brotherston for Romeo and Juliet
    Philip Witcomb for Mame
    Katrina Lindsay for Small Island
    Rob Howell for Present Laughter

    Best Video Design (sponsored by PRG)

    Jon Driscoll for Small Island
    Will Duke for Grief is the Thing With Feathers
    Andrzej Goulding for & Juliet
    P J McEvoy for Falsettos
    Ewan Jones Morris for A Very Expensive Poison

    Best Sound Design (sponsored by Stage Sound Services)

    Gareth Owen for & Juliet
    Gareth Owen for Come From Away
    Mick Potter for The Light in the Piazza
    Nick Lidster for Evita
    Ben Harrison for Mame

    Best Set Design (sponsored by Sine Digital)

    Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet
    Rob Howell for Present Laughter
    Rae Smith for The Night of the Iguana
    Robert Jones for The Light in the Piazza
    Soutra Gilmour for Evita

    Best Musical Direction

    John Rigby for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
    Alex Parker for Mame
    Kimberley Grigsby for The Light in the Piazza
    Ian Eisendrath, Alan Berry and team for Come From Away
    Alan Williams for Evita

    Best Lighting Design (sponsored by White Light)

    Jon Clark for Evita
    Howard Hudson for & Juliet
    Ben Cracknell for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
    Jessica Hung Han Yun for Equus
    Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone for Present Laughter

    Best Graphic Design (sponsored by Hexagon Print)

    Captain Corelli’s Mandolin
    Rosmersholm
    Equus
    Evita
    & Juliet

    You can now vote for the winner of the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards winners. Whether you want to put all your eggs in one basket and see that & Juliet wins as many of those 13 nominations as possible or you're torn between your favourites, you have until 27 January 2020 to cast your votes. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 1 March 2020 at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

     

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

