& Juliet dominates WhatsOnStage Award nominee announcements!
Jade Ali
The nominees for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards have been announced after audiences voted and had their say. Now the nominees have been decided, it is time to vote for your winner but who is up for an award? There are many big names nominated, Tom Hiddleston, Claire Foy, etc, and many shows have been honoured but it’s brand new musical which recently opened in the West End, & Juliet, that comes out on top in the musical categories; with 13 nominations. Read below to see all the nominations in the 25 different categories.
Best New Musical (sponsored by h Club London)
Waitress (Adelphi Theatre)
& Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre/Opera House, Manchester)
Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre)
Only Fools and Horses (Theatre Royal Haymarket)
Dear Evan Hansen (Noel Coward Theatre)
Best Actress in a Musical (sponsored by Café de Paris)
Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins
Lucie Jones for Waitress
Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet
Katharine McPhee for Waitress
Tracie Bennett for Mame
Best Actor in a Musical
Oliver Tompsett for & Juliet
David Hunter for Waitress
Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen
Jac Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (sponsored by Newman Displays)
Melanie La Barrie for & Juliet
Laura Baldwin for Waitress
Rachel Tucker for Come From Away
Marisha Wallace for Waitress
Cassidy Janson for & Juliet
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (sponsored by The Umbrella Rooms)
Jordan Luke Gage for & Juliet
Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen
Jason Donovan for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Joe Sugg for Waitress
Oscar Conlon-Murray for Only Fools and Horses the Musical
Best Musical Revival (sponsored by Concord Theatricals)
Evita (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre)
Mame (Hope Mill Theatre)
Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre)
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (The London Palladium)
9 to 5 the Musical (Savoy Theatre)
Best New Play (sponsored by Ticketmaster)
Appropriate (Donmar Warehouse)
Life of Pi (Sheffield Theatres)
The Doctor (Almeida Theatre)
The Son (Kiln Theatre/Duke of York’s Theatre)
My Beautiful Laundrette (UK Tour)
Best Off-West End Production (sponsored by Les Miserables)
Fiver (Southwark Playhouse)
Preludes (Southwark Playhouse)
The View UpStairs (Soho Theatre)
High Fidelity (The Turbine Theatre)
Falsettos (The Other Palace)
Best Regional Production (sponsored by MTI Europe)
West Side Story (Royal Exchange, Manchester)
The Color Purple (Curve, Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome)
My Beautiful Laundrette (UK Tour)
Mame (Hope Mill Theatre)
Best Actress in a Play (sponsored by Tonic Theatre)
Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm
Zawe Ashton for Betrayal
Sharon D Clarke for Death of a Salesman
Claire Foy for Lungs
Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor
Best Actor in a Play (sponsored by Edwardian Hotels)
Matt Smith for Lungs
Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman
Tom Hiddleston for Betrayal
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter
Laurie Kynaston for The Son
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Indira Varma for Present Laughter
Monica Dolan for All About Eve
Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter
Ria Zmitrowicz for The Doctor
Isabella Pappas for Appropriate
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Hareet Deol for My Beautiful Laundrette
Alexandra Vlahos for Peter Pan
Charlie Cox for Betrayal
Giles Terera for Rosmersholm
Hammed Animashaun for A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Best Play Revivals (sponsored by JHI Marketing)
Present Laughter (The Old Vic)
Lungs (The Old Vic)
Death of a Salesman (Young Vic/Piccadilly Theatre)
Betrayal (Harold Pinter Theatre)
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bridge Theatre)
Best Direction (sponsored by LOVEtheatre)
Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliot for Death of a Salesman
Matthew Warchus for Lungs
Jamie Lloyd for Evita
Matthew Warchus for Present Laughter
Robert Icke for The Doctor
Best Choreography
Fabian Aloise for Evita
Nick Winston for Mame
Matthew Bourne for Romeo and Juliet
Jennifer Weber for & Juliet
Kelly Devine for Come From Away
Best Costume Design
Paloma Young for & Juliet
Lez Brotherston for Romeo and Juliet
Philip Witcomb for Mame
Katrina Lindsay for Small Island
Rob Howell for Present Laughter
Best Video Design (sponsored by PRG)
Jon Driscoll for Small Island
Will Duke for Grief is the Thing With Feathers
Andrzej Goulding for & Juliet
P J McEvoy for Falsettos
Ewan Jones Morris for A Very Expensive Poison
Best Sound Design (sponsored by Stage Sound Services)
Gareth Owen for & Juliet
Gareth Owen for Come From Away
Mick Potter for The Light in the Piazza
Nick Lidster for Evita
Ben Harrison for Mame
Best Set Design (sponsored by Sine Digital)
Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet
Rob Howell for Present Laughter
Rae Smith for The Night of the Iguana
Robert Jones for The Light in the Piazza
Soutra Gilmour for Evita
Best Musical Direction
John Rigby for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Alex Parker for Mame
Kimberley Grigsby for The Light in the Piazza
Ian Eisendrath, Alan Berry and team for Come From Away
Alan Williams for Evita
Best Lighting Design (sponsored by White Light)
Jon Clark for Evita
Howard Hudson for & Juliet
Ben Cracknell for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Jessica Hung Han Yun for Equus
Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone for Present Laughter
Best Graphic Design (sponsored by Hexagon Print)
Captain Corelli’s Mandolin
Rosmersholm
Equus
Evita
& Juliet
You can now vote for the winner of the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards winners. Whether you want to put all your eggs in one basket and see that & Juliet wins as many of those 13 nominations as possible or you're torn between your favourites, you have until 27 January 2020 to cast your votes. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 1 March 2020 at the Prince of Wales Theatre.