& Juliet announces sing-a-long at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre this spring! Feb 7, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali If you’ve seen the incredible new musical & Juliet that has had the West End buzzing, then you’ll know that the Max Martin pop songs it features are hard to resist singing along to. Well, now you can roar along with your favourite songs with Miriam-Teak Lee and the rest of the cast. Who is excited to sing-a-long to ‘Everybody’ already? Read below for all the details on this spectacular sing-a-long version of & Juliet…

The Max Martin musical & Juliet will host a West End sing-a-long at the Shaftesbury Theatre on Tuesday 12 May! This will give you a chance to sing your favourite songs to your heart's content. Many of these songs have been top hits of the past three decades but just in case you don’t know all the words, there will be screens provided at the venue which will display the lyrics. It’ll give you the opportunity to sing songs such as ‘Everybody’, ‘Baby One More Time’, ‘Roar’, ‘It’s My Life’ and ‘Love Me Like You Do’.

What is & Juliet about?

& Juliet takes William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo & Juliet and turns the ending on its head. Juliet doesn’t plunge Romeo’s dagger into her heart but instead decides to live her life and live it for her. Shakespeare’s ending is just Juliet’s beginning and accompanied by her best friends and the best pop songs of the past thirty years, she goes on a journey to find herself.

Who stars in & Juliet?

The & Juliet cast stars Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Tim Mahendran as Francois, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, David Bedella as Lance and Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo.

The cast also features Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerrie Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter and Sophie Usher.

& Juliet creative team

The musical is directed by Luke Sheppard and has a book by David West Read. It has choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young and sound design by Gavin Owen.

Tickets for & Juliet Sing-a-long is on sale now!

& Juliet tickets are already a must for a great night out but tickets for & Juliet sing-a-long are a certainty if you want a brilliant night out in the West End. The sing-a-long will be this spring on Tuesday 12 May 2020 at the Shaftesbury Theatre so be sure to get booking whilst the best availability lasts!

