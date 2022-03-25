Jason Donovan to join West End Grease cast Mar 25, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The anticipated new production of Jim Jacob and Warren Casey’s iconic musical Grease is heading to London’s Dominion Theatre this spring, from 3 May 2022. It has just been announced that Jason Donovan will join the musical, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, as a special guest star. Casting for the production was announced last month which included Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine. London tickets for Grease are booking now!

Jason Donovan joins the cast of Grease

Jason Donovan said:

"As a lifelong fan of the show, I'm thrilled to be joining the cast of Grease in the role of Teen Angel at the Dominion Theatre for 6 weeks this year. While I may have missed the boat on playing Danny, the Teen Angel seemed like the perfect fit. I especially look forward to those few performances I get to perform with Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine. Who would have thought two Aussies would take to the West End in such a well-loved musical, singing the most iconic songs? Roll on June"

West End Grease cast

Jason Donovan will join the cast of Grease in the West End for certain performances. The star will play the role of Teen Angel in the musical. His first performance will be on Wednesday 29 June. Jason Donovan first appeared on Australian soap Neighbours in the 1980s and went on to become a recording artist. He is popularly known for starring in the record-breaking production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. His other stage credits include The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla, and more. He recently returned to the stage as the Pharoah in the 2019 and 2021 production of Joseph! at the London Palladium.

The cast of Grease will star Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine with Dan Partridge and Olivia Moore in the roles of Danny and Sandy respectively, with Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

The cast are complete by Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O’Dwyer and Carly Miles.

Grease creative team

The new production of Grease is directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Arlene Philips. The musical has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

West End Grease tickets are booking now!

The one you want, the one you need, oh yes indeed! Don’t miss out on tickets for Grease. Book yours now whilst the best availability lasts!