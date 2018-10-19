Introducing your personal box office assistant... Oct 19, 2018 | By Posted on| By London Theatre Direct (Updated on Oct 19, 2018) London Theatre Direct becomes the first entertainment ticket retailer in the world to sell theatre tickets through Amazon Alexa. Customers can now purchase theatre tickets to the biggest shows in London's West End using Amazon Pay for Alexa Skills. Using any Alexa-enabled device, customers can easily book a wide range of exclusive offers and last-minute tickets. Bookings can be made in a matter of minutes, either several months in advance or just before the performance is about to begin – all through voice.

Developed in-house, London Theatre Direct utilise their robust transactional APIs to power the unique application providing customers with access to millions of tickets available in real-time through the London Theatre Direct Alexa Skill.

London Theatre Direct has always been a pioneer of new booking technologies and taking advantage of new voice-activated systems is an exciting new venture for this forward thinking company.

Recently, in what was another first for the company, London Theatre Direct worked with Amazon Prime. Using b2b ticketing software London Theatre Direct participated in the highly successful 2018 Amazon Prime Day which ran for 36 hours offering Prime members exclusive deals on a range of theatre tickets.

Mark Prethero, Business Development Director at London Theatre Direct, said: “We're delighted to offer our customers a completely new booking experience and make it easier than ever before to book theatre tickets. It's been great working alongside Amazon to develop such an innovative solution and are excited to see how the future of voice commerce develops.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to make Alexa even more useful for our customers and looking for ways to remove friction from the purchasing experience,” said Karen Pepper, Head of Amazon Pay UK adding “We are excited to be working with London Theatre Direct - providing them with a way to reach Amazon customers that have come to value a personalized, trusted and familiar buying experience through Amazon Pay.”

Notes to editors

All of London Theatre Direct's West End inventory is available via the device. Shows include Disney's The Lion King, Aladdin and Phantom of The Opera.

The payments are made through the device via AmazonPay.

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa lives in the cloud and is always getting smarter, delivering new capabilities to your device automatically. The more you use Alexa, the more Alexa adapts to your speech patterns, vocabulary, and preferences, with new features continually being added. Ask Alexa to answer questions, play music, hear the news, get weather and traffic reports, control your smart home, and more.



London Theatre Direct

Established in 1999, London Theatre Direct is one of the UK’s leading ticket retailers and distributors. As one of the first companies to sell theatre tickets online in the UK, through to displaying interactive seating plans, connecting to multiple API systems and becoming the first ticket seller in the world to accept bitcoin, London Theatre Direct continues to innovate using new technologies. London Theatre Direct is a fully bonded official ticket retailer for all of London’s major theatres and is a full member of S.T.A.R., the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers.