Interview with Shen Yun’s William Li Mar 30, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Shen Yun is a beacon of hope and a celebration of the beauty and spirituality of 5,000 years of civilization. Through the art forms of classical Chinese dance, music, and storytelling, Shen Yun brings to life the tales of ancient poets, warriors, and sages, whose wisdom and creativity have inspired generations. Despite being banned from performing in mainland China, Shen Yun's talented artists travel the world, sharing their cultural treasures with audiences far and wide, in a powerful reminder that the human spirit can never be silenced. We sat down with William Li, Principal Dancer of Shen Yun ahead of our Spring Spectacular campaign, here’s what he had to say!

Interview with Shen Yun’s William Li

Q&A with William Li

1. What has been the most surreal moment of being involved in the show for you?

William: For me, the most surreal moment of being involved in the show was when I came to the realisation that I had performed in over 1,000 shows all around the world. It was a truly humbling experience to reflect on the fact that I had been dancing for more than half of my life and had the opportunity to share my passion with audiences from all different cultures and backgrounds. It was a moment of pure gratitude and appreciation for this incredible journey that I've been on.

2. If you could play any other character in the show who would it be and why?

William: To be honest, everyone has their own part to play in the performance. So, I don't really have my eye on any other parts at the moment!

3. If you got to add an extra scene for your character what would it be?

William: I actually feel pretty fulfilled with the number of scenes and characters I get to play in our 2-hour performance. We cover a wide range of stories, including vignettes from classic novels like "Journey to the West" and "Outlaws of the Marsh." So, honestly, I don't think I'd add an extra scene for my character at this point.

4. What character from another show do you think your character would most enjoy having dinner with?

William: If the Monkey King and the Lion King were to have dinner together, it would be a legendary meeting! They both have leadership skills, and courage and are beloved characters. They might talk about their quests, and roles as leaders, and share stories and jokes. It would be awesome to see them compete in a friendly challenge too. Overall, it would be a fascinating encounter between two iconic characters who share common values.

5. Despite the recent weather, we hear it’s spring. What makes you feel like spring is really here?

William: Even though the weather has been a bit unpredictable lately, there are a few things that make me feel like spring is truly here. One of the biggest signs for me is being able to leave the house without bundling up in a thick winter jacket! It's so refreshing to feel the warmer air and sunshine on my skin.

6. What’s your favourite way to spend a spring day?

William: My favourite way to spend a spring day is definitely going out with my fellow dancers and taking a leisurely stroll around the city we're performing in. There's something special about exploring new places and trying out local cuisine while taking in the beautiful scenery.

Shen Yun tickets are available now!

Prepare to be moved and inspired by this display of traditional Chinese culture! Hurry, as Shen Yun closes in April!