Oliver Nicholas tells us what makes his spring spectacular May 13, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride When George McFly says the infamous line ‘If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything’ Oliver Nicholas, the actor who plays him, has a very specific feat in mind, ‘You can make a whole meal out of 50 olives and a dream, if you’re brave enough.’ We’re not sure if his fictional son, Marty, would be impressed by this savoury success, but everyone’s got to follow their own dream, so (to slightly misquote one of the most emotional songs in the award-winning musical) ‘Let’s hear it for this dreamer, he can see what others don't, he’ll try things others won't’ Whilst we accompanied Nicholas to the local delicatessen for a mountain of Mediterranean snacks, we chatted about the sun, the Southbank and what makes his spring spectacular.

The song that puts a spring in my step is… Currently ‘Everyone’s a winner’ by Hot Chocolate

The place to go for a post-show drink is… On a warm Sunday, nowhere is better than the Southbank.

My favourite way to spend a day of is… I normally try to get ‘day’ things sorted so I don’t have to worry about them on show days. Or sitting in silence waiting to go back to work.

Spring is the best season because… The days are longer so it’s light all the way up to the evening show! It’s lovely to be walking to work in the sun.

A picnic is complete without… Olives. You can make a whole meal out of 50 olives and a dream, if you’re brave enough.

When I found out I got the role, the first person I told was… My parents! I was working just down the road from the theatre, so I facetimed them as I ran over to it [Adelphi Theatre] to take it in.

The best thing about being in Back to the Future the Musical is… The sensational people I get to work with, on stage and off. The show is a technical beast and requires a beat of a team to keep it running.

My top tip to anyone spending the May Bank holiday in London is… Why not come and see a lovely Back to the Future the Musical matinee?

Everyone should see Back to the Future the Musical because… We have a DeLorean. It’s insanely cool.

