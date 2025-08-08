Behind the Curtain of Good Night, Oscar with Rosalie Craig and Ben Rappaport Aug 8, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Fame, Fragility, and the Quiet Cost of Genius As Good Night, Oscar makes its much-anticipated West End debut, two of its stars — Rosalie Craig and Ben Rappaport — reflect on stepping into a production that explores genius, fame and mental fragility, with both poignancy and humour. While Craig joins the London run as June Levant, Rappaport reprises his role as Jack Paar, having originated it on Broadway. Stepping Into the Spotlight For Craig, joining the existing company has been “a true delight” — and not without surprises. “It’s amazing to join Sean, Ben, Lisa and Doug for this production,” she says. “It’s just a delight from start to finish and already quite heady, the response it’s getting.” Rappaport describes it as a return to something deeply personal. “This play has been in my life for three years now,” he explains. “To bring it to the West End — with people who are like family to me — is a real dream come true. Revisiting Jack Paar feels like putting on a comfy old coat and seeing an old friend.

Genius, Fame and Fragility

The play’s emotional resonance lies in its depiction of Oscar Levant—a brilliant, eccentric pianist and comic wit—whose genius was inseparable from his struggle with mental illness. “It really costs something to be an artist — to put yourself out there for public consumption,” Rappaport says. “A lot of art is therapeutic, and that’s definitely something we deal with in this piece.”

Craig adds that the show feels especially timely. “We live in an age where fame is so accessible — you can go viral for anything. But being famous for a rare, extraordinary talent? That comes with a different kind of scrutiny. And the question becomes: if someone is mentally unstable, is the exposure good or bad? I think we have plenty of examples of when it goes the wrong way. This play interrogates that in a really interesting way.”

For those new to Oscar Levant’s story, the play is set in 1958 during a special LA taping of The Tonight Show with Jack Paar. Paar’s favourite guest, Oscar, has been institutionalised and isn’t permitted to leave the hospital — unless granted a four-hour pass. His wife, June, secures that pass under false pretences, setting the stage for one turbulent, revealing night.

Getting Into Character

Craig was drawn to June as a character full of quiet strength. “She’s given up her own acting career to be a mother and a carer. I don’t think I’ve ever played someone who is so actively supporting someone else—while carrying so much herself.” The role was also unique in being based on a real person. “I got to study the real June Levant, which was a rare opportunity. I admire her deeply—she’s a resilient, strong lady.”

For Rappaport, portraying Jack Paar came with its own challenges. “There’s so much footage and information out there. So, how do I bring Jack to life without simply mimicking him? I had to pick and choose certain physical and vocal traits, then fuse those with my own instincts to create a character that feels human and authentic. Over time, it’s become a living, breathing thing. For an actor, that’s a real gift.”

Backstage and Beyond

Backstage rituals, too, help keep things grounded. “We have really fun pre-show music, so I use it to loosen up and get in the spirit. But in general, before I go on stage, I always take a second to breathe in the smell of the theatre. Backstage areas always smell kind of the same — and it reminds me of being 15, doing school plays. I take a moment of gratitude and think, “Wow, I’m still doing this.”

Craig’s pre-show routine is more observational. “In plays, I also try and watch the other actors right before I go on—to gauge what kind of energy they’re bringing and where the room is at.” She adds, “I usually just jump into it. You can’t think about it too much, or you’ll convince yourself you can’t do it. Just go!"

Whether it’s your first time hearing the name Oscar Levant, or you already know his singular story, this production offers both entertainment and insight — a look at the pressures behind performance and the people who carry others through it. As Craig puts it, “It’s collaborative, it’s playful, and it feels like a privilege.”

