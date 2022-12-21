Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Interview with Potted Panto’s Daniel Clarkson

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Are you stuck for choice when it comes to choosing your favourite fairytale to see on stage? Well, look no further, because Potted Panto combines them all! With over 70 satirical minutes and a generous helping of nostalgia, Potted Panto gives you the chance to visit the biggest stories and the most beloved characters from the world of panto. Whether you choose a ride to the ball in Cinderella’s pumpkin coach or a spindle-induced nap with Sleeping Beauty - you can do it all, like a childhood dream come true!

    For a festive treat, we interviewed Daniel Clarkson, the writer and creator (and occasional performer) of Potted Panto. Ever wondered what he gets up to when he’s not racking his brain for family-friendly one-liners? Well here’s what he had to say!

    Interview with Potted Panto’s Daniel Clarkson
    Interview with Potted Panto’s Daniel Clarkson

    Interview with Daniel Clarkson 

    1. How do you get yourself ready to step on stage? Do you have any pre-show rituals?

    Oh, it’s a very exciting process, a cup of tea with oat milk and an avocado and egg roll from Pret on the walk down to the theatre. Then a vocal warm-up on stage and then, if there’s enough time left, the daily festive ritual of hiding one of Jeff’s socks. Not both - that would be mean. Just one - slowly breaking his Christmas spirit! Oh, what larks!

    2. What do you think is an underappreciated line/moment/scene/character (hidden gem) in the show?

    With just two of us playing all the characters, across 7 different pantos the backstage rush to do an elaborate costume change, orchestrated by our amazing ASMs Charlotte and Jacob, to get us back on stage seconds later is quite something. Never underestimate the well-executed planning it takes to get me out of a full beanstalk costume into Daisy the Cow with only 4 lines of dialogue in between! We should probably sell tickets for people to watch backstage – it’s a show in itself!

    3. What’s your favourite Christmas song?

     Mine is not that well known but it’s brilliant, It's ‘Yippee-Ki-Yay, Father Christmas’ by Jonnie Common. He sings the whole storyline of Die Hard in a beautiful Christmas Ballard!

    4. How would you spend a spectacular snow day?

    First I would build a snowman, then I’d give him a hat, a scarf and a tangerine nose. I’d watch him all day until the evening when to my surprise he’d come to life, we’d then go flying in the sky, almost ‘walking in the air’ and visit Santa for a snowman party! Just a pretty regular snow day.

    Potted Panto tickets are available now! 

    Take a madcap ride through all of the world's most iconic fairytales, you won’t regret it. 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Interview with Allegiance’s Telly Leung

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    You may know George Takei from his iconic portrayal of Hikaru Sulu in the television series Startrek, however, the ro... Read more

    At the Old Vic. A Christmas Carol. A Version by Jack Thorne.

    Behind-the-scenes images released for A Christmas Carol

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Going into its sixth magical year, Jack Thorne’s A Christmas Carol comes to The Old Vic (with the add... Read more

    Image: A snowy landscape with a large moon with Santa

    Must see West End Christmas theatre shows 2022

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the West End! The baubles are shimmering, the stockings are swin... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies