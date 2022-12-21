Interview with Potted Panto’s Daniel Clarkson Dec 21, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Are you stuck for choice when it comes to choosing your favourite fairytale to see on stage? Well, look no further, because Potted Panto combines them all! With over 70 satirical minutes and a generous helping of nostalgia, Potted Panto gives you the chance to visit the biggest stories and the most beloved characters from the world of panto. Whether you choose a ride to the ball in Cinderella’s pumpkin coach or a spindle-induced nap with Sleeping Beauty - you can do it all, like a childhood dream come true!



For a festive treat, we interviewed Daniel Clarkson, the writer and creator (and occasional performer) of Potted Panto. Ever wondered what he gets up to when he’s not racking his brain for family-friendly one-liners? Well here’s what he had to say!

Interview with Potted Panto’s Daniel Clarkson

1. How do you get yourself ready to step on stage? Do you have any pre-show rituals?

Oh, it’s a very exciting process, a cup of tea with oat milk and an avocado and egg roll from Pret on the walk down to the theatre. Then a vocal warm-up on stage and then, if there’s enough time left, the daily festive ritual of hiding one of Jeff’s socks. Not both - that would be mean. Just one - slowly breaking his Christmas spirit! Oh, what larks!

2. What do you think is an underappreciated line/moment/scene/character (hidden gem) in the show?

With just two of us playing all the characters, across 7 different pantos the backstage rush to do an elaborate costume change, orchestrated by our amazing ASMs Charlotte and Jacob, to get us back on stage seconds later is quite something. Never underestimate the well-executed planning it takes to get me out of a full beanstalk costume into Daisy the Cow with only 4 lines of dialogue in between! We should probably sell tickets for people to watch backstage – it’s a show in itself!

3. What’s your favourite Christmas song?

Mine is not that well known but it’s brilliant, It's ‘Yippee-Ki-Yay, Father Christmas’ by Jonnie Common. He sings the whole storyline of Die Hard in a beautiful Christmas Ballard!

4. How would you spend a spectacular snow day?

First I would build a snowman, then I’d give him a hat, a scarf and a tangerine nose. I’d watch him all day until the evening when to my surprise he’d come to life, we’d then go flying in the sky, almost ‘walking in the air’ and visit Santa for a snowman party! Just a pretty regular snow day.

