Interview with Natalie McQueen of Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium Dec 29, 2022 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach It wouldn't be the holiday season without the yearly London Palladium Panto. This year, don't miss your chance to catch Jack and the Beanstalk before it disappears into the clouds. Ahead of our Winter Spectacular, we caught up with Natalie McQueen who plays Jill for a quick chat about the show and the season.

Natalie McQueen as Jill in London Palladium's Jack and the Beanstalk

1. How do you get yourself ready to step on stage? Do you have any pre-show rituals?

I love to play music and wind down. Obviously, a warmup and always loads of coffee!

2. What do you think is a hidden gem in the show?

Well, the cast are wonderful. The choreo is so fun and Julian is so incredible to watch. I also love working alongside Louis. He’s a dream!

3. What's your favourite Christmas song?

Wham – Last Christmas.

4. How would you spend a spectacular snow day?

Snuggled up inside, cooking and drinking wine with my boyfriend, listening to music.

