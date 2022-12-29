Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Interview with Natalie McQueen of Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    It wouldn't be the holiday season without the yearly London Palladium Panto. This year, don't miss your chance to catch Jack and the Beanstalk before it disappears into the clouds. Ahead of our Winter Spectacular, we caught up with Natalie McQueen who plays Jill for a quick chat about the show and the season. 

    Interview with Natalie McQueen of Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium
    Natalie McQueen as Jill in London Palladium's Jack and the Beanstalk
    1. How do you get yourself ready to step on stage? Do you have any pre-show rituals?

    I love to play music and wind down. Obviously, a warmup and always loads of coffee!

    2. What do you think is a hidden gem in the show?

    Well, the cast are wonderful. The choreo is so fun and Julian is so incredible to watch. I also love working alongside Louis. He’s a dream!

    3. What's your favourite Christmas song?

    Wham – Last Christmas.

    4. How would you spend a spectacular snow day?

    Snuggled up inside, cooking and drinking wine with my boyfriend, listening to music.

    Jack and the Beanstalk tickets are available at exclusive prices during our Winter Spectacular!

    Don't throw away your chance to catch the London Palladium Panto this season! Get tickets now through our Winter Spectacular and you can save up to £58, and that's magical!

    🎫Book tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk today!

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

    Related news

    Text: The Great British Bake Off Musical. Rises in the West End 25 Feb 2023. Noel Coward Theatre. Image: A woman wearing a glittery red apron in front of a white background holding a spoon to her mouth.

    Interview with The Great British Bake Off Musical's Scott Paige

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach |

    You might think you've had your fill of sweet treats over the holidays, but we've got a holiday showstopper t... Read more

    & Juliet Exclusive Black Friday Offer

    Interview with & Juliet's Joe Foster

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach |

    Glitter, lights, epic pop music and a bar? It might sound like a rocking holiday party, but it's actually & J... Read more

    Frozen Black Friday Exclusive Offer

    Interview with Frozen's Caitlin Tipping

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach |

    Whether you want to build a snowman or spend the winter days in a sauna, Disney’s Frozen is undoubtedly the mos... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies