Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Interview with & Juliet's Joe Foster

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    Glitter, lights, epic pop music and a bar? It might sound like a rocking holiday party, but it's actually & Juliet! This reimagined twist on Romeo and Juliet is full of pumping pop ballads and characters you can't help but fall in love with! Ahead of our winter holidays we caught up with Joe Foster who plays the irrepressible icon May. Read on to see what we talked to them about, then book your tickets for & Juliet, quick!

     

    1. How do you get yourself ready to step on stage? Do you have any pre-show rituals?

    Listen to all the queer icons like Gaga, Whitney, Cher, Britney, and Chaka Khan.
    Check I can take my crown on & off!
    Get a quick spray of my May perfume, I like to change scent for every character I play, it really helps to get me in the zone.

    2. What do you think is an underappreciated moment or character in the show?

    All the little moments between the ensemble – they are so different every night and they really help continue the plot.

    3. What's your favourite Christmas song?

    I love the new Christina & Ariana Christmas song called ‘Santa Can You Hear Me’. They sing the house down.

    4. How would you spend a spectacular snow day?

    At home in Bolton with my family. We would go sledging on the hill next to us, have snowball fights with my little sister and play with our little pug Nala.

    & Juliet tickets are available at exclusive prices during our Winter Spectacular!

    Ready to see what happens when the ultimate tragic love story takes a turn and becomes the ultimate getaway? This show will have you dancing in your seats, so be sure to book now!

    🎫Book tickets for & Juliet today!

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

    Related news

    Frozen Black Friday Exclusive Offer

    Interview with Frozen's Caitlin Tipping

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach |

    Whether you want to build a snowman or spend the winter days in a sauna, Disney’s Frozen is undoubtedly the mos... Read more

    Text: Monthly West End Residency. Gyles Brandreth and Susie Dent. Something Rhymes With Purple, on stage. | Image: Susie Dant stands behind Gyles Brandreth who is shrugging.

    Interview with Something Rhymes with Purple’s Gyles Brandreth and Susie Dent

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    In this live exploration of language itself, Gyles Brandreth and Susie Dent take the Something Rhymes with Purple pod... Read more

    Interview with Allegiance’s Telly Leung

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    You may know George Takei from his iconic portrayal of Hikaru Sulu in the television series Startrek, however, the ro... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies