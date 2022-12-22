Interview with & Juliet's Joe Foster Dec 22, 2022 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Glitter, lights, epic pop music and a bar? It might sound like a rocking holiday party, but it's actually & Juliet! This reimagined twist on Romeo and Juliet is full of pumping pop ballads and characters you can't help but fall in love with! Ahead of our winter holidays we caught up with Joe Foster who plays the irrepressible icon May. Read on to see what we talked to them about, then book your tickets for & Juliet, quick!

1. How do you get yourself ready to step on stage? Do you have any pre-show rituals?

Listen to all the queer icons like Gaga, Whitney, Cher, Britney, and Chaka Khan.

Check I can take my crown on & off!

Get a quick spray of my May perfume, I like to change scent for every character I play, it really helps to get me in the zone.

2. What do you think is an underappreciated moment or character in the show?

All the little moments between the ensemble – they are so different every night and they really help continue the plot.

3. What's your favourite Christmas song?

I love the new Christina & Ariana Christmas song called ‘Santa Can You Hear Me’. They sing the house down.

4. How would you spend a spectacular snow day?

At home in Bolton with my family. We would go sledging on the hill next to us, have snowball fights with my little sister and play with our little pug Nala.

& Juliet tickets are available at exclusive prices during our Winter Spectacular!

Ready to see what happens when the ultimate tragic love story takes a turn and becomes the ultimate getaway? This show will have you dancing in your seats, so be sure to book now!

🎫Book tickets for & Juliet today!