Interview with Bat Out of Hell’s Kellie Gnauck Nov 24, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas They’ll do anything for love! Romeo and Juliet meets Rocky Horror in Bat Out of Hell The Musical! Set to the beat of the legendary collaboration of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell pushes family values to their very limits within the post-apocalyptic lands of Obsidian. When ruthless ruler Falco’s daughter meets the eternal teenage leader of The Lost, Strat, a love between them begins to blossom amidst their dystopian surroundings. However, the odds are stacked against them, and their ever-growing obsession threatens to destroy all they know. To celebrate our exclusive Black Friday offer, we did a Q&A with Kellie Gnauck who plays Raven in Bat Out of Hell. Kellie recently took over the leading role after playing the part of Valkyrie, one of the leaders of The Lost and the feisty sister of LeDoux. Here’s what she had to say.

1. Describe the show in 3 words.

Wild. Wild. Wild.

2. What is your favourite part of the show that you’re on stage for? that you’re not on stage for?

My favourite parts to perform are the scene for “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” with Glenn, it’s a really lovely intimate moment between Strat and Raven... and getting to sing “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” every night is an absolute dream. For the song that I’m not on stage for... Out of the Frying Pan because it's such a feel-good number and you can see how much fun everyone is having on stage together!

3. If you weren’t playing your current role, who else in the show would you like to play?

I think I’d want to be Falco because Paradise looks like such a laugh, and you get to play with the fourth wall a lot more which I love.

4. What's your favourite autumnal treat?

Anything with Ginger in it!

5. Speaking of treats, what are you hoping to treat yourself to this Black Friday?

Oh, I’m not sure...I try to not support fast fashion or companies like Amazon when I can avoid it, this might sound really boring but I’m hoping to paint a feature wall in my living room, and the paint company I like is having a Black Friday sale so I might do some decorating. The treat will be when it’s all finished!

