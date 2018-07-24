Imperium II: Dictator

The question, upon seeing that Imperium is a two-part story, is whether you need to see both parts. I understand you have no money, no time and yes both parts are over 3 hours, however, I could argue both for and against seeing both parts. Part I and Part II feel quite contained as stories with Part I focusing on the conspiracy against Richard McCabe’s Cicero and Part II focusing on life after Julius Caesar but I would argue both parts need to be seen for the development of Cicero as a man, an orator and as someone who gives warmth to a cold period of history full of scandal, sex and backstabbing.
I’ve chosen to review them separately because whilst they are coherent productions there are some important developments in both stories which shape how the productions end up. Here is my review of part two, be sure to read my review of part one here.