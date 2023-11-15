Ian McKellen to star as Falstaff in Henry IV adaptation in London Nov 15, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It has recently been announced that legendary stage and screen star Ian McKellen will star in Player Kings - Henry IV Part I and II. This new adaptation of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays Henry IV, parts one and two will be Directed by Robert Icke. The production runs at the Noël Coward Theatre from 1 April to 22 June 2024, with previews at New Wimbledon Theatre from 1 March to 9 March 2024, and Manchester Opera House from 14 to 23 March 2024.

What is Player Kings - Henry IV Part I and II about?

The play centre on Hal, the son of Henry IV, tracing his journey from a carefree reveller to a resolute monarch in a turbulent period of English history. Falstaff, an aged and drunken knight, serves as Hal's closest companion and main supporter. The narrative is a blend of humour and tragedy, with a substantial amount of dialogue.

Who are the creatives of Player Kings - Henry IV Part I and II

The production has design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Lee Curran, sound by Gareth Fry, casting by Julia Horan and fighting design by Kev McCurdy.

Icke (1984, Uncle Vanya, The Wild Duck) said today, “It’s a genuine honour to work with one of our greatest Shakespearean actors, Ian McKellen, especially as he tackles one of the most iconic Shakespearean roles – and one he’s previously never turned his hand to.

“It’s an exciting challenge to bring together two of Shakespeare’s plays into one production, and I’m so excited to share Player Kings with audiences in the West End and across the country. I’m also thrilled that we’ll have at least 60 dedicated £30 tickets for those under 30 at every performance, including in some prime spots in the auditorium.”

McKellen added, “I decided to become a professional actor at Cambridge in 1959, when I was in John Barton’s undergraduate production of Henry IV. Derek Jacobi played Prince Hal and I was the ancient Justice Shallow. Ever since, the plays have been among my favourite Shakespeares, although through the years I’ve resisted offers to play John Falstaff. Robert Icke’s ingenious adaptation was irresistible.”

Players Kings - Henry IV Part I and II coming soon

