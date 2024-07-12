Menu
    How much do West End actors get paid?

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Ever sat in the theatre and wondered: “how much do West End actors get paid?” Don’t feel bad, we've all done it - it's why we've written this! Whether you’re trying to start your career in theatre or you’re just nosy, we’ve got the stats about the stars.

    How much does a West End actor earn?

    Thanks to the hard work of unions, there is a minimum amount actors get paid for working in a West End show, with pay starting at £629.41 per week. There are a few factors to consider when answering the question “how much do West End actors get paid?” as salaries depend on theatre size, number of shows per week, and role within the company. 

    With the cost of living, you’d hope the average salary for a West End performer would have grown alongside. And it has somewhat. In 2023, Equity announced a 16 per cent pay rise for performers and stage management teams. The increase has been staggered over two years.

    Currently, actors will receive £629.41 to £900.36 per week, calculated by theatre size.

    When calculated as an annual salary, that equates to approximately £32,780 to £45,760 per annum (if you work every single week of the year). This amount will increase again between now and April 2026.

    Though an average of around £39,270 per year is close to the national average salary (recorded to be £42,219 in 2023), remember that actors don’t work consistently, and many have to take a second job to support their lifestyle.

    Breakdown of the current pay bands:

    Eight-week minimum

    For venues with 1,100 seats or more, an actor will receive a standard fee of £768.98 per week (previously £695 in 2018).

    Venues with 900 to 1,099 seats will see actors receiving £699.50 per week (previously £632 a week in 2018).

    Actors performing in venues with up to 799 seats will be paid £629.41 per week.

    12-week minimum

    1,100+ seat venues will see actors receiving £900.36 per week. 

    Venues with 900 to 1,099 seats will pay £818.49 a week.

    Small venues with up to 799 seats will pay £736.65 per week.

    Bonuses:

    There are bonuses for certain roles within the company:

    • Dance captains will see an increase of up to £135 a week.

    • Swing members will receive up to an extra £120 a week.

    • Understudy appearances will be bumped by £22 for supporting roles and £35 for principal roles.

     

    How much do West End lead actors get paid in the UK?

    Though you may assume that playing the lead will earn you the big bucks, that’s not always the case. Salaries must meet the Equity and SOLT agreed minimum, but everything else is determined on a production-by-production basis. 

    Of course, big actors will come with a big price tag. But if you’re not a celebrity like Dominic West in A View From The Bridge, James Corden in The Constituent, or Denise Gough in People, Places & Things, you'll have to negotiate your leading role salary like anyone else.

    Things that may influence pay include taking multiple jobs in the same theatre, having an agent, and overall experience. It’s important to note that agents will take a cut of your pay.

    How much do Broadway actors get paid?

    The minimum weekly wage for a Broadway actor is $2,439. Factors such as role and longevity of a contract can boost pay from $17.50 to $232.30 per week. Show type can also influence pay. Like the West End, celebrities are paid significantly more, with reports of actors receiving $40,000 to $100,000 per week for a show.

    Though there is a massive gap between West End and Broadway pay grades, there are a few things to consider. The first is health insurance. The UK has the NHS, where Broadway actors have to work a minimum of 16 weeks to qualify for six months of health insurance. If they fall ill or are injured, they have to pay for their own health insurance or medical bills if they’re unemployed for four months out of the year.

    Holiday pay is also a consideration. Equity has rules and guidelines for calculating holiday pay in the UK for workers and employees, which roughly amounts to 28 days a year depending on the number of days worked and employment status. On Broadway, actors are usually allocated one week off during a six-month contract. 

